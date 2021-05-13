'THEY NEVER QUIT': Piedmont rallies to force Game 3 with Phil Campbell

PHIL CAMPBELL — At the end of a long Thursday of errors and mishaps, Piedmont walked off of Phil Campbell’s baseball field having beaten the Bobcats’ best pitcher and forced a Game 3 of their Class 3A semifinal series.
Jakari Foster’s ground ball plus two errors scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh, and Piedmont won 7-6 to stay alive.
The Bulldogs and Bobcats will play Friday at 1 p.m. to see which team advances to next week’s state-final series. Piedmont hopes to return after a runner-up finish in 2019 and a pandemic year with no 2020 postseason.
“These guys right here, they never quit,” Piedmont coach Matt Deerman said. “When you think you’ve got them beat, they always think they can win, and it showed today.
“We hung around and hung around and hung around, and we finally put something together in the last inning.”
Piedmont rebounded from an error-filled 13-0 loss in Game 1 to keep its season alive. The Bulldogs suffered a one-hitter from the arm of Alabama commit Mason Swinney, who had pitches left after working only five innings.
Phil Campbell turned to Swinney again in the bottom of the seventh of Game 2, after Jack Hayes and Sean Smith singled to get runners on the corners with no outs.
Swinney hit Jadon Calhoun to load the bases ahead of Foster.
“He got me in a 1-2 count,” Foster said. “Coach always taught me to be disciplined and sit on my back foot, wait on the ball to get there.
“That’s the time I had to put my foot down and get my hands ready to swing. Dude throws pretty fast.”
The ball rolled to and past Phil Campbell shortstop Ridge Raper and into left center field, allowing two runs to tie the game. Center fielder Bryant Hyde fired over third base and out of the field of play, trying to get pinch runner Sloan Smith, who came in to run for his brother.
The overthrow allowed the winning run to score and touch off a Piedmont celebration.
“I was like, ‘Let’s go! Let’s go!’” Foster said. “I was jumping up.”
The game-ending rally was Piedmont’s second comeback in Game 2. McClane Mohon’s roped a ball down the left-field line to clear loaded bases to tie the game 4-4 in the fourth.
“I knew what had to be done,” Mohon said. “I’ve done it before, and I just had to do my job. I was looking for a fastball in.”
Piedmont’s rallies made Hayes a Game 2 winner. He pitched a complete game, allowing four earned runs on six hits and three walks with three strikeouts in 98 pitches.
The Bulldogs will turn to Noah Reedy on the mound against Raper on Friday. They’ll come in with restored confidence.
“That’s good for our mindset going into tomorrow,” Deerman said. “We did beat their number one tonight. We walked off on him.
“At the same time, they’ve got a really good guy going on the mound tomorrow.”