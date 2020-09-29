The quarantine life: Even for struggling teams like Weaver, unwanted time off isn't fun at all

WEAVER — Bailey Stephens has been through quarantine twice this football season.
The senior Weaver offensive lineman missed four weeks of football-related activity and three games, including Weaver’s two forfeits last week and the season-opening loss at Douglas.
Take it from an authority. Stephens has a word for quarantine life.
“It really sucks, to be honest, but there’s really nothing you can do about it, honestly,” he said. “It’s so hard to just stay away from everybody when you’re in a school.”
Think the quarantine life has upsides, especially for a struggling team? Try again.
Winless Weaver, suffering through a 16-game losing streak that started with a 2018 playoff loss, just had the dubious pleasure of forfeiting its past two games. The Bearcats didn’t play their Class 3A, Region 5 game at Piedmont on Sept. 18 and last week’s scheduled game against Armuchee (Ga.) High School.
It hardly felt like two weeks off, mainly because it wasn’t for the players who didn’t get snagged by a positive COVID-19 test or contact tracing. They still practiced.
With no opponent for whom to prepare, it hardly felt like in-season practice. It felt more like August, just with a little less heat.
Weaver coach Justin Taylor worked with a mix of junior-varsity players and what varsity players who didn’t quarantine, and that brought its own awkwardness.
“You don’t want 17- and 18-year-olds hitting 12-year-olds,” he said.
Taylor and his staff attempted to manage other headaches. Two injured players couldn’t rehab because they were quarantined, and coaches had to assess the health of those players upon their return for Sunday night’s film session.
Weaver returns this week in time to play a region game against Hokes Bluff. Taylor watched Hokes Bluff’s victory over Spring Garden on Friday and immediately saw reason for concern beyond Xs and Os.
There’s player-safety concern.
“They’re big and physical, and they like to hit,” Taylor said. “A lot of our guys haven’t hit for two weeks.
“Football isn’t a sport you can simulate. I doubt these kids have pads at home, where they can hit their brothers.”
Taylor must bring his team up to speed this week. He plans to have an extra full-pad practice Thursday, just to reacclimate his team to football hitting.
Still, the Bearcats lost two weeks of activity, lowering them to a lesser state of game shape during the season. They also went through the anguish of non-activity in a time of year when they’re used to football activity.
“I haven’t had many Friday nights off in my life,” Taylor said. “I missed five games when I hurt my knee in high school, and that was awful.”
To make matters worse, 2020’s Year of Quarantine comes amid the social-media era. Every fan has a voice and a platform, and Weaver’s players and coaches digested lots of opinions about their decision to quarantine and its timing.
It started the week the Bearcats were to play defending 3A champion Piedmont.
“You have your keyboard warriors out there,” Taylor said. “They all have their opinions on your program and like to accuse you of being scared to play.”
For the record, school officials learned of the positive test Sunday, Sept. 13. That began the contact-tracing process. In all, 11 players were affected and sent home the next day.
Taylor considered age and experience of available players, affected positions and number of players.
“If you only have five linemen available or one quarterback, it’s not worth playing,” Taylor said. “If you lose a bunch of linemen, it’s not safe to put a bunch of eighth-graders out there at that spot, or put people who have not played line in the game.”
It’s a similar calculation that defending 4A state runner-up Jacksonville faced before announcing forfeits to Piedmont and fellow 4A, Region 4 favorite Handley last week.
It’s doubtful that young and depleted Weaver would’ve faced anything worse than last season’s 53-0 loss to Piedmont, or any other of the tough Friday night’s they’ve suffered after beginning a near-complete program rebuild under Taylor.
“I know everybody on this team wants to play,” Stephens said. “It’s hard for them to just not play at all, but it’s hard for the guys who can’t even practice.
“The guys that can practice, they’ve been working hard for these two weeks that we’ve been out, so they’re doing all right.”
Stephens, snagged twice by contact tracing, has tried to do the same. He said he’s drilled on blocking sleds, after his non-quarantined team members left the practice field.
He has a weight set at home, but the weight pieces available at home amount to roughly half of what he would lift in a normal workout with the school’s equipment.
He works less weight for more reps, just trying to maintain strength.
“It’s really just a warmup at home,” he said. “It sucks, honestly.”