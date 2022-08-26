The Panther Way: Experience Wellborn charges past Ohatchee on the Creekbank

OHATCHEE — The Wellborn Panthers have prided themselves on providing one of the most physical forms of football in Calhoun County for decades. On Friday night, they brought that style back in their 45-7 victory over Ohatchee.
“We felt, after last week, that we ran into a really good Anniston team,” said Wellborn coach Jeff Smith, whose team is now 1-1. “Our guys took a lot of pride tonight, and I thought they played hard.”
Both teams entered the contest in uncomfortable situations after each suffered week one losses. Each team needed a victory, and neither team could afford a defeat.
Xavier Parker and his Wellborn teammates were not going to allow the Indians to outplay them. The senior tailback carried the Panthers’ offensive attack on his shoulders, all the way into the end zone. Parker had one score and tallied 86 total yards on 10 carries.
When asked about the importance of a dependable offensive line, Parker said, “They’re my boys.”
He added, “Even if I get 5 yards, I’m still happy to have them.”
Parker provides experienced leadership for a Wellborn backfield which saw eight different players carry the ball. Ahmad Noel, Grayson Johnson, Trey Downs, and Jabari Williams each were credited with a rushing touchdown in the game.
On the defensive side of the ball, Xavier Parker also provided an assist on what could be the play of the game. Early in the second half, Ohatchee quarterback Jake Robertson rolled to his right and attempted to complete a short pass to Tristin Kiker for a first down.
As the pass arrived, Parker hit Kiker from behind, batting the ball into the hands of Wellborn’s Omarion Curry who returned the interception inside the ten yard line.
That play was a glimpse of the Indians’ productivity on offense on Friday night. Wellborn’s physical superiority was evident for most of the game. On both sides of the football, the Panthers’ advantage along the lines of scrimmage defined possession-after-possession.
Wellborn forced Ohatchee into nine rushing plays of negative yardage. To put that number into perspective, Ohatchee only saw 14 positive run plays in the entire game.
An inexperienced Ohatchee team, replacing many graduates, including all-Calhoun County player Eli Ennis, is struggling to find its identity. However, there should be credit given to the players on the team stepping into those roles.
Jesse Baswell was an impact player for the Indians, scoring the only points of the game on a 7-yard pass from Jake Robertson. Baswell ended the game with the one score on just ten total yards, but led Ohatchee with eight tackles.
Ohatchee head coach Chris Findley said after the game that the biggest issue for his team is trying to get some of the senior leadership back on the field and back to full strength.
—Wellborn’s Ahmad Noel had a 70 yard kickoff return in the second half, after recovering his own fumble on the play. Noel ended with 67 yards, two touchdowns, and six carries.
—Ohatchee quarterback Jake Robertson was 3-of-9 passing with 22 yards and a touchdown. He also added 11 yards rushing.
—Wellborn linebacker Jabari Williams led the Panthers defense with six tackles, one for loss.
—Wellborn’s Smith on Ohatchee: “It’s important to know that they are beat up right now. They are replacing a lot right now and are beat up.”
—Wellborn’s Johnson on offense: “I love my backs, but you have to give credit to my line because nothing happens without them.”
—Wellborn (1-1) will enter a bye week, resuming play on September 9 at Beulah. Ohatchee (0-2) begins region play at Westbrook Christian next week.