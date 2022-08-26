 Skip to main content
The Panther Way: Experience Wellborn charges past Ohatchee on the Creekbank

Photo by Jonathan Johnson.

OHATCHEE — The Wellborn Panthers have prided themselves on providing one of the most physical forms of football in Calhoun County for decades. On Friday night, they brought that style back in their 45-7 victory over Ohatchee.

“We felt, after last week, that we ran into a really good Anniston team,” said Wellborn coach Jeff Smith, whose team is now 1-1. “Our guys took a lot of pride tonight, and I thought they played hard.”