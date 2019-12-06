AUBURN — Rontarius Wiggins flashed the running skill that made him a Mr. Football candidate this season, and Jacksonville’s defense showed resilience with awful field position all day in the Golden Eagles’ first shot at a state-championship football game.
In the end, UMS Wright was UMS Wright.
The Bulldogs became the first team this postseason to hold Wiggins under 200 yards Friday and won their third straight Class 4A title and ninth title overall, 28-17, in Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Wiggins finished with 179 yards, including a 79-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, to finish with 2,835 on the season. His touchdown run was his 47th.
“That first run … we just wasn’t used to that kind of speed,” said UMS Wright coach Terry Curtis, who tied a state record less than 24 hours after Clay Central’s Danny Horn won his eighth state title. “We have a hard time practicing that, and you could just see. When he hit that corner and turned it on, we had guys who had angles who wasn’t going to catch him.
“Any time a guy has 3,000 yards and 50 touchdowns, I don’t care what kind of competition he’s playing. He’s pretty good, and he showed it today. We hit him, and we hit him, and he got some tough yards.”
The Golden Eagles, which advanced past the second round of the AHSAA playoffs for the first time in the playoff era, which dates back to 1966, finished 12-3.
“First time in school history, people talk about that,” eighth-year Jacksonville coach Clint Smith said. “It just goes to show, and it shows our younger guys, that, if you put the work in and you work hard, you have an opportunity to get here and win it.
“That’s all we could ask for was a chance, and we got that chance, and I’m just so proud of our guys.”
UMS Wright (14-0) achieved its first two-score lead at 6:06 of the fourth quarter, when Richard Brinson broke open in an apparent coverage bust in the end zone for Trey Singleton’s 4-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-10.
Singleton’s 27-yard pass to Keyshawn Woodyard, a 6-foot-2 receiver who won the jump ball after he and Jacksonville cornerback Yessman Green had their hands on it, got UMS Wright to the Jacksonville 10 to set up the pass to Brinson.
Singleton called the throw to Woodyard “”not good at all, really. I was just tired of overthrowing him, so I just told him to go make a play for me, and he did.”
Edwin White’s interception and return of a Luke Jackson pass to the Jacksonville 10-yard line set up Symon Smith’s 12-yard touchdown run for a 28-10 lead with 2:04 to play.
Smith finished with 139 yards and a touchdown.
Jackson’s 57-yard touchdown pass to Jaeden Barksdale brought Jacksonville within 28-17 with 1:28 to play, but the Golden Eagles’ onsides kick attempt did not travel the mandatory 10 yards.
Jackson finished 11-for-20 for 132 yards and a touchdown but two interceptions.
Jacksonville started the fourth quarter with a drive to the UMS Wright 9, using mostly short passing from Luke Jackson to set up Mason Terrell’s 26-yard field goal to bring the Golden Eagles within 14-10 with 9:12 to play.
UMS Wright led 14-7 at halftime, but Wiggins first flashed his big-play prowess on the stage’s biggest stage on the game’s first possession. He took a pitch left then cutting up for a 79-yard touchdown run to put the Golden Eagles up 7-0.
“To start off like that was pretty exciting.” Wiggins said. “As the game went on, UMS is a pretty good team. Their defense, after that, they fixed their mistakes, and their defense was just on it the rest of the game.”
The run came after Jackson converted third down and 11 with a pass to Kyre’ Maynor.
From there, Jacksonville’s defense played with its back to the wall throughout the first half. The Golden Eagles forced a punt from their 37-yard line, after a Wiggins fumble, and turned UMS Wright over on downs at their 29.
“The first half, they were playing on our side of the field most of the time, and we were backed up,” Jacksonville linebacker Sam Dingler said. “We just had to keep the foot on them and try to keep them from scoring as much as we possibly could.”
UMS Wright’s two first-half touchdowns — Brinson’s 24-yard run and Singleton’s 4-yard, jump-pass touchdown to Jay Lawrence — came on possessions that started at the Jacksonville 39, via punt, and 38, via Jason Graham’s interception.
Jacksonville’s offense, meanwhile, started its first-half possessions from its 11, 18, 8, 24, 19 and 37. The Golden Eagles’ best starting field position came with two seconds left in the half.
“Field position was tough on us, especially the first half,” Smith said. “They had the field position all the first half, but I felt, defensively, we kept playing hard. We kept getting stops.
“They made some plays, made a play with the big catch at the end, but that’s the game. I’m just proud of how we battled all around.”