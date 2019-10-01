WEAVER — Justin Taylor hasn’t given up on victories at Weaver. Far from it, and the first-year head coach sees plenty.
He sees victories, no matter what lopsided scoreboards and a winless team’s record say.
“You see little small things. You look for daily wins,” Taylor said. “You see a younger kid hustling, or an older kid leading, people getting on other people for not doing right. You see excitement, playing whole games.
“Little things they weren’t doing before, you kind of keep track of those little things.”
An adage of coaching holds that some of the best work comes in lean times, and Taylor must master that kind of coaching to lead off his head-coaching career. Weaver, which made the Class 3A playoffs eight of the past nine years under Daryl Hamby, is 0-5, having been outscored 270-38.
One can dive more deeply into numbers, but why belabor the point?
That Weaver would struggle this year is no shock. A few months after Hamby coached his last in last season’s first-round playoff loss to Westminster Christian, players who accounted for nearly all of the team’s production graduated.
If the player losses stopped there, Weaver would’ve struggled this season in 3A, Region 6, widely recognized as one of the best in the state. A roster reset likely means a couple of lean years.
There was a coaching change, however, and coaching changes come with non-graduation attrition. Jadon Calhoun, one of the team’s top returning athletes, transferred to Piedmont. Linebacker Emun Young, another rising standout, transferred to Jacksonville. Lineman Jaylan Waters, who joined Young on The Anniston Star’s 1A-3A All-Calhoun County team in 2018, went to Wellborn.
They left behind a team dominated by underclassmen, and yet more attrition occurred. Between players quitting and personal situations that claimed yet others, Taylor’s roster shrank by 20 players from where it started, when he was hired in January.
Don’t forget injuries. Defensive end/fullback Isaiah Woods, arguably the top player left on the roster, sustained a fractured fibula in the loss at Cherokee County last week.
Woods said he will be out of action for six months, with rehabilitation factored in.
Wide receiver Brendyn Knight and freshman Jackson Williams, who starts at receiver and cornerback, rank among starters who have missed games with injuries. Knight is expected to return soon, perhaps this week, and Williams next week, Taylor said.
Weaver has 24 healthy varsity players and six junior-varsity players who dress for varsity games. That’s no way to take on Piedmont, Wellborn, Randolph County, Pleasant Valley and Saks in Region 6, and scores have reflected that.
One would think a community used to playoff teams would rattle the gates at Bill Bryan Stadium, but no. Taylor sees “unwavering support.”
“I’ve had a ton of support, both from teachers, administration, also the community,” he said. “I get calls all the time, texts and emails from people supporting what we’re doing.
“There’s been several, I say, unprovoked — I haven’t asked them to do it — but people who will post stuff on Facebook, trying to garner support and say, ‘Hey, stay behind it. Keep teaching these people to be good young men.’”
Team chaplain Scott Prater, minister of worship and students at Eagle Point Church, gives weekly talks on Mondays. Chase Robinson, from Cheaha Valley Fellowship of Christian Athletes, speaks on Thursdays. Ladies groups in local churches have, figuratively speaking, adopted players, putting letters of encouragement in their lockers.
“That stuff has not stopped,” Taylor said.
Expectations were set on real in Weaver. It’s different than 2016, when Taylor served as Cherokee County’s offensive coordinator. That team started 0-2, losing to Rockmart (Ga.) 54-28 and a state-champion Piedmont 35-21, and Taylor said he noticed lowered gazes at the grocery store.
Cherokee County went on to finish 10-3 and might’ve advanced past the 4A quarterfinals, but for Tyren Dupree’s injury. Realistically, such results won’t come this year or next at Weaver, but a bigger picture settles over that scene.
Weaver principal Mike Allison, who expressed “my full support” for Taylor’s work, won’t go as far as calling it culture change. Still, he wants his new coach to major in specific areas.
“A couple of teams in the past, we’ve had, during games, maybe too many penalties,” Allison said. “I wanted to get some of that cleaned up, and I think he’s done that.
“If we’re just working to make the kids to act right and do the right things, I think the winning will take care of itself.”
Taylor calls it culture change, to what he knows. He learned it as a player under Michael Shortt at Cleburne County and honed it during eight years as an assistant under Mike Battles disciple Tripp Curry at Cherokee County.
It’s old school. Taylor called it a “foxhole mentality” when he was hired, and he believes in it.
He’s not alone in Weaver. Keith Merritt, pastor at Weaver Congregational Methodist Church, has worked with Weaver sports since the late 1980s and, like Prater, talks to the team on occasion. Weaver fans know Merritt’s voice from the public address.
Merritt sees a “perplexing generation of kids.” The smaller the community, the greater the impact a few big fish can have on a team.
Previous coaches, like Hamby and Paul Farlow, tried to wrap their hands around it in their way and deserve credit, Merritt said. He’s anxious to see if Taylor’s way can take hold.
“The culture in our community has changed, and things that had to be addressed,” Merritt said. “We have to deal with character, how they handle themselves under pressure.
“I don’t think there’s an alternative to what he’s doing. I think it had to happen.”
It comes with a cost up front, however. Weaver is paying, but Merritt already sees a positive turn.
“Early on, it was more difficult than it is now,” he said. “They’ve been kind of a sifting. The kids who believe in what Justin is doing have stuck. Some were frightened because talent level diminished greatly. We lost kids that went to programs we play against.
“The kids we see now have great attitudes. They show great perseverance. They’re getting killed and getting up and going back at it.”
Taylor, who played in state-championship and semifinal games and coached three rounds into the playoffs, hopes to get back there soon. He took on a different challenge to start his head-coaching career, however, and he’s determined to take his belief system all the way.
“It’s tough,” he said, “but when you’re doing things the way you know are supposed to be done, you can live with it.”