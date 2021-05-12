Talons out! Donoho headed to 1A title series in Falcon first

SUMITON — It’s time to think of Donoho baseball as something more than a Cinderella story.
Two years after making their deepest-ever playoff run, the Falcons have taken it two rounds deeper, to the Class 1A state-final series in Montgomery.
Donoho punched its ticket Wednesday, sweeping Sumiton Christian 6-4 and 2-1 in eight innings on the road in their best-of-3 semifinal series. The Falcons will play the Brantley-Bayshore Christian winner Tuesday and Wednesday.
“I can’t be more proud of them,” seventh-year Donoho coach St
eve Gendron said. “I told the guys, as a high school player, I never got to the state championship. I got to the Final Four, and we got our brains beat in, but I told the guys I remember everything about that game.
“They’re living in the moment now, but when they’re my age, they’ll be talking this game and the state-championship game.”
Donoho’s berth in the baseball finals comes in a school year that has seen Donoho mount state-runner-up finishes in volleyball, girls’ tennis and girls’ soccer.
It also comes two years after the Falcons made the quarterfinals for the first time. They were 5-0 when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the early end to their 2020 season.
Current players Blake Willingham, Slade Haney, Tyler Allen and Lucas Elliott were contributors on the 2019 team, but Hall Billings, Seth Ford, Reid and Charlie Williamon, Jase Alderman, Edwin Connell, Andrew Harris, Payne Golden, Grayson Marlowe and John Noone have moved on.
The younger players on that team, mixed with Oxford transfer Nick Thompson, took it farther. Thompson played catcher in Donoho’s Game 1 victory Wednesday and made several plays at shortstop in Game 2.
“This is the first time Donoho has ever done this,” said William Folsom, who drove in three runs in Wednesday’s Game 1. “I’m just happy to be a part of it.”
Donoho rallied from behind to hand Sumiton Christian its first two postseason losses.
The Falcons needed extra innings to finish it. Game 2 ended in when Allen grounded to shortstop Justin Hicks, whose throw got away from first baseman Josh Allred.
Connor Goodson scored from second base.
“I’ve been struggling at the plate,” Allen said. “I got down two strikes, and I was just thinking, ‘choke up, and put it in play for my team, do something special.’”
“I was hyped. Coach always tells us, put the ball in play, and good things will happen.”
After the play, the Falcons charged the field and formed a dog pile on the first-base side of the pitcher’s mound.
The eighth-inning dramatics validated a complete-game gem from Willingham, who outlasted his counterpart. Sumiton Christian starter Tyler Ingle hit his pitch-count limit in the eighth inning and gave way to reliever Ashton Harper for the final two batters. Willingham got through the eighth inning having thrown 78 pitches … an average of fewer than 10 per inning.
He could’ve gone more innings, if needed, making short work of Eagle batters with his changeup.
“I just threw strikes and let them hit and let our defense make plays,” Willingham said.
Willingham’s two-run double was the big blow Donoho’s three-run fourth inning to take a 3-2 lead in Game 1, and the Falcons never trailed after that.
All three runs came after Allen, the No. 9 hitter, reached base on a dropped third strike with bases loaded and two outs.
William Folsom’s run-scoring single in the fifth made it 4-3, and his two-run single in the seventh made it 6-3.
Haney worked the first 6 1/3 innings for the win, striking out four batters, walking three and spreading out 11 hits. Judson Billings got the save, striking out Harper and inducing Jordan Robertson’s foul pop out down the first-base line with the bases loaded to end it.
It was all part of Donoho’s baseball program making history, and the Falcons can yet make more.
“We missed a whole year, and now we’re playing good ball again,” Gendron said. “To have that garbage COVID year and come back and do what we’re doing this year has been a lot of fun.”