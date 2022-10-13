Talladega City Schools set new rules for spectators at athletics events

TALLADEGA — Talladega City Schools Superintendent Dr. Quinten Lee unveiled a new set of rules for spectators at athletics events Thursday during a called meeting of the City Board of Education.
A copy of the new rules is posted on the system’s web page and social media pages.
Starting with Friday’s football game against Anniston High School, all students under the age of 14 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Parents or guardians must be at least 21 years old and should not be supervising more than four children at a time.
All attendees will be required to stay seated in the stands during the game and will not be allowed to loiter or gather in the aisles, parking lot, fence area, concession stand, ramps, bathrooms, entrances or exits. Attendees that do not follow the rules will be escorted off the premises. Law enforcement will be present and will act at their discretion if they observe misconduct.
“It’s not because of the teams we are playing,” Lee said. “We just want to make sure that we are providing a safe environment.”
Board member Sandra Beavers asked if the new policies would apply only to football, or if they would be in place for basketball games as well.
“The football games are sort of a test for us right now, kind of a trial run,” Lee said. “We’ll see. We would much rather make an error on the safe side than on the sorry side. Other schools have policies like this one, and we do not want to wind up on the news for negligence.”
Lee said any parents or guardians with questions should feel free to contact him, Talladega High School Principal Marvin Moten or athletic director Darian Simmons.
During the same meeting, Lee also announced that the city system’s multi-tiered system of support was in place and would be funded for the next five to eight years.
The MTSS program was created by the state board of education. The system applied to be among the program’s first cohort, and was accepted earlier this year. Sylacauga and Anniston city systems are also in the first cohort, he added.
Lee said the city does have an advantage over the other systems because they had studied the pilot program and implemented some policies before being accepted into the first cohort.
The main advantage coming to the system will be access to an academic coach that will provide access to cutting edge programs and new approaches to persistent problems. He described the coach for this area, Shelley Bailey, as something of a concierge.
“She won’t be able to get you tickets, but she can tell you where you can get them,” he said last month at an event kicking off the new program.
Also Thursday, the board:
—Approved a mental health policy that requires an opt-in from the parent or guardian; the changes approved Thursday bring the local policy into line with the state.
—Approved a TEAMS contract with Shelly Rowell.
—Deleted certain items from the supplemental inventory list.
—Hired media specialist Kristi Shelton at Zora Ellis Junior High School; custodian Tom Cooper at R.L. Young; instructional aides Kadarious Davisy and Lorraine McNeal at Houston Elementary and secretary/bookkeeper Wanda Warwick at Ellis.
—Approved leaves of absence for Natasha Sanders, Johnny6 Ragland and Conthia Wilson.
—Accepted the resignation of speech/language pathologist Brooke Jacks.
—Transferred Stacy King from STEM teacher at Houston to fifth grade math teacher at Houston.
—Transferred Gail Montgomery from instructional aide at Zora Ellis to ELL instructional aide district wide.
—Announced that board employee Rosita Nelson had passed away, and read a proclamation honoring her years of service into the record. Lee said her family had been presented with a copy at the funeral service.
—Saw Lee present certificates of accomplishment to Board members Allison Edwards and Sandra Beavers for completing levels one and two and level two, respectively, of Alabama Association of School Boards training.
—Appointed Board Member James Braswell as a delegate to the AASB Assembly and Edwards his alternate.
—Announced that Lee and Mayor Timothy Ragland will host a literacy town hall Nov. 7.
—Heard Lee announce that the next parents academy would be Oct. 20.