 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Talladega City Schools set new rules for spectators at athletics events

white plains v talladega action 001 tw.jpg

Talladega Patrick Whitson celebrates with teammates after a big stop.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

TALLADEGA — Talladega City Schools Superintendent Dr. Quinten Lee unveiled a new set of rules for spectators at athletics events Thursday during a called meeting of the City Board of Education.

A copy of the new rules is posted on the system’s web page and social media pages.