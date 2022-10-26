'Talk 2 The Hands:' Ohatchee soaks in first state-volleyball appearance in 13 years

BIRMINGHAM — A filled bleacher section, peppered with signs like one touting the Indians’ powerful front line, fueled Ohatchee’s volleyball team in its first state-tournament appearance in 13 years.
The sign showed three hands with a message, “Talk 2 The Hands.”
With Oxford’s team cheering its Calhoun County rival from behind Birmingham CrossPlex’s Court 3, Jorda Crook rewarded sign and support with that blunt instrument at the end of her powerful right arm. Her signature, downhill, match-ending thunder spike finished off Opp 25-13, 25-17, 25-13 in their Class 3A quarterfinal Wednesday.
Indeed, Ohatchee was here at the state volleyball tournament, in element and effect.
“I can’t put it to words,” Ohatchee coach Rebecca Hughes. “... it’s just a testament to how hard these girls work every single day.”
The victory over Opp sent Ohatchee (44-10) to the semifinals, where it will play Pratttville Christian at 3 p.m.
The school’s first appearance at state since 2009 comes two years after a positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing sidelined then-fifth-ranked Ohatchee’s starters just ahead of their area tournament. They lost, cutting short a season that promised them a chance to enjoy this moment sooner.
Key seniors graduated off of that 2020 team, leaving the current Ohatchee team to grow into its moment around Crook, now a senior, UAB commit and regarded as the state’s No. 2 overall player by AL.com.
The reigning Calhoun County 1A-3A player of the year in basketball and state-champion javelin thrower didn’t disappoint in her state debut in her soon-to-be collegiate sport, finishing with 15 kills.
“I can’t even express how proud I am of her, specifically,” Hughes said. “She had a lot of pressure coming into this. That’s a lot of weight to put on your shoulders as a kid, and she has worn it proudly and done a fantastic job and exceeded expectations.”
Ohatchee didn’t just come to Birmingham. It came with a team capable of winning and proved it in the quarterfinal sweep of Opp.
Oxford’s team, awaiting its 10:30 a.m. match with Spanish Fort, formed en masse behind one corner of Court 3, nearest Ohatchee’s bench during the third set. The Yellow Jackets cheered Ohatchee points enthusiastically.
After Crook finished the match with her spike, Ohatchee players met on the court in a joyous huddle then made their way to the bleachers to high-five fans, including camouflage-clad football players to leaned over the railing to greet the team.
“I’ve been dreaming about going to state since seventh grade, when I started,” Crook said.”It just means a lot, since it’s our last time ever playing. We want to be in the state championship.”
Crook had plenty of support from her teammates against Opp. Hannah and Alanah Fitch combined for 20, and Alanah Fitch had 12 digs.
Ohatchee’s first appearance at state since 2009, added to a season that saw the Indians finish as county runners up to Class 5A Alexandria, area champions and North Regional champions.
“We just made a decision at the beginning of the year that this was going to be the year that we make history and take it all the way,” Hughes said. “We’re taking it one game at a time, and that’s our plan."
