OHATCHEE — Ryker Lambright recalls all too well taking his first major varsity hit.
It came at Piedmont, three games after he took over for injured Jesse Sellers as Ohatchee’s wingback in 2017. It came, and it left an impression.
“I don’t remember who it was,” Lambright said. “Just, it shocked me.”
Two years after Lambright had to take the wing earlier than expected at Ohatchee, he’s taken wing as a senior. Headed into Friday’s Class 2A, Region 6 championship game at Ranburne, Lambright has provided the crucial second threat in Ohatchee’s “Ugly Eagle” offense with 526 yards rushing and six touchdowns.
This to complement senior tailback Domonique Thomas, who has 1,134 yards and 22 scores. The player-of-the-year pick on The Star’s preseason 1A-3A All-Calhoun County team, Thomas has nearly 4,000 yards for his career.
Lambright’s rise as the changeup pitch has helped second-ranked Ohatchee (6-0) average 50.8 points a game, the third-highest scoring average in Alabama High School football, according to stats released by the AHSAA last week.
That offense will get a test against one of the state’s top defenses this week. Ranburne (7-0) gives up 7.7 points a game. As of last week’s AHSAA release of state scoring leaders, the Bulldogs ranked third in scoring defense.
Ranburne fell 28-0 to Ohatchee a year ago, but the Bulldogs were one of two teams to hold the Indians under 30 points through the regular season and two rounds of the playoffs. Ohatchee averaged 41.1.
Ohatchee’s 50.8-point average this year marks the largest in sixth-year Ohatchee coach Scott Martin’s tenure. The former “spread” coach installed the run-oriented “Ugly Eagle” at Ohatchee to maximize the talent he found on the Creekbank.
Though a secondary ballcarrier, the wingback is a crucial figure.
“You’ve got to have at least two threats back there in this offense to make it as potent as it can be,” Martin said. “If you’re only going to have one guy, then it’s going to be hard for it to be as dynamic as it is.”
Ohatchee made the 3A semifinals in 2016 with three threats. Quarterback Taylor Eubanks, running back Austin Tucker and wingback Sellers helped Ohatchee average 42.1 points, the second-highest average of Martin’s tenure. That team scored 35 and 26 points in both of its losses, both against eventual 3A champion Piedmont.
In 2017, Ohatchee had a promising setup with Sellers, Thomas and quarterback Grayson Alward, but Sellers went down with a fractured fibula in the fifth game, against Weaver. Cam McCombs was the No. 2 tailback, so Martin turned to a then-undersized sophomore to fill the role.
“It was intense,” Lambright said. “I mean, I feel like I did all right, but it was scary.”
Martin put McCombs at wing with Thomas and Alward as the rest of the backfield battery in 2018. Lambright saw action there, especially while McCombs missed time for an ankle injury, but focused more on his defensive role, as an outside linebacker.
McCombs and Alward graduated, and Martin had a new calculation for 2019.
“This year, coming in and starting a 10th-grade quarterback, it was really important that somebody else take up the slack until (Eli) Ennis got his feet under him,” Martin said. “Ryker being a senior, and having played this position before and having started on defense for a while, was familiar to being out there in big-time situations.”
Lambright brings more than experience.
“Ryker is, quote unquote, the fastest guy on our team,” Martin said in July, at the Calhoun County Quarterback Club’s inaugural preseason football media day. “I’m sure Domonique will fuss about that, but that’s his distinction.”
This year’s Ohatchee backfield battery has yet to show its full potential, since starters have gotten a lot of rest in the second halves of blowouts. Thomas averages 17.5 yards a carry, however, and Lambright 15.5.
Meanwhile, Lambright has kept up his defensive end. A year after rolling up 67 tackles, including 9.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks, he’s second on the team with 25 stops, three for loss, with one interception.
“He’s also a great leader,” Martin said. “He’s a quiet leader. He’s not a guy you see a lot of rah-rah out of, but he gets the job done. He’s been a pleasure to coach.”
Lambright has been a difference maker on offense this season. His unexpected early promotion and a few hard knocks helped to make him what he is today.
“It made me a lot tougher,” he said. “Playing in varsity football games is totally different.”