Takeaways from the Friday’s high school football media day

The first sure sign that the start of high school football can’t be far away came Friday. The Quarterback Club of Calhoun County held its second annual high school media day at the Anniston Country Club. Each of Calhoun County’s 12 high schools that field a football team was represented by its head coach and two players. Here’s part of what transpired.
Best schedule additions: Congratulations are in order for Anniston head coach Rico White, Ohatchee head coach Scott Martin and Wellborn head coach Jeff Smith. Aug. 21 will see the revival of an old rivalry when Anniston travels to play Wellborn. The Panthers and the Bulldogs haven’t played since 1999. Wellborn hasn’t won since 1995 when Allen Quinn’s team opened with a 10-0 win to start a run to the Class 5A semifinals. The Panthers are 0-4 against the Bulldogs since 1995.
“I think it will be a great game, especially kicking off the season,” White said.
Ohatchee and Anniston play at Anniston on Aug. 28. The game will be the second meeting between the two schools. They played on Thanksgiving Day in 1953 in what was then known as the Turkey Bowl. Anniston won 27-7.
White said he had been looking to play more local opponents.
“Coach Smith was open. Coach Martin was open. It worked out. … Unfortunately, we couldn’t get Oxford. We couldn’t get Saks. Hopefully, one day we will,” White said.
Smith said he was driving to the Class 3A, Region 5 scheduling meeting when he called White — who was already in his region meeting. “He went ahead and said that would be great.”
At Ohatchee, Martin was trying to find three non-region opponents.
“They weren’t our first choice. Now, we probably weren’t their first choice but we both ended up having open dates,” Martin said. When Martin could accommodate White’s need for a home game in 2020, the deal was done. “It will be two totally different types of looks on the football field so it’s going to be a fun game to play,” Martin said.
Best one-liner of the day: The award goes to Oxford quarterback Trey Higgins. Early on, Oxford coach Keith Etheredge was asked how his team’s offense could change this year with Higgins, in his No. 3 jersey, back at quarterback and Roc Taylor, No. 4, returning at wide receiver. Etheredge replied the Yellow Jackets MIGHT throw the ball 35 times. Later, when asked what he thought of the idea of 35 passes an outing, Higgins said, “I’ve always said 3 to 4 equals 7 so I’m good.”
Oxford’s 7A schedule: Higgins will get a chance to test his theory against stout non-region competition. Oxford opens Aug. 22 — a Saturday — at 2019 Class 7A state champion Thompson then closes the regular season at home Oct. 30 against Central of Phenix City, the 7A champion in 2018 and 7A runner-up in 2019. The Jackets play 7A Gadsden City at home Sept. 25 and are at Pleasant Grove, the 5A runner-up in 2018, on Aug. 28.
“It’s kind of hard to get people to play when you win the state championship. …The big games against the great teams are the ones you truly remember and they’ll remember for the rest of their lives,” Ethredge said.
Ethredege added that his long friendship with Thompson coach Mark Freeman helped make that game possible and the games against new Central coach Patrick Nix when Nix was at Pinson Valley aided in scheduling the Red Devils.
Killer schedule for Saks: Saks head coach Jonathan Miller and the Wildcats start the season with six consecutive games against teams that made the playoffs last year — Sylvania, Talladega, Piedmont, Wellborn, Ohatchee and Geraldine. All but Sylvania won at least one playoff game before being eliminated. Geraldine won twice in the playoffs before falling to Piedmont. Wellborn had three playoff victories before Piedmont won in the semifinal round and Piedmont was 5-0 in playoff games.
“If you look at our schedule we really got the short end of the stick,” Miller said.
Of course, Miller drew the Wildcats’ place in the region schedule and picked out the non-region opponents as well.
The mullet: Following a tradition that dates back to his early teens, Piedmont head coach Steve Smith keeps his hair close cropped.
At least he used to.
Smith’s hair was noticeably longer in the back Friday — as in a mullet.
“This is not by choice,” Smith said when asked about his new style.
Then he explained that after the Bulldogs lost to Flomaton in the 2018 Class 3A state title game, he asked the players returning for the 2019 season what he could promise to motivate them.
“If we win it in ’19, how about you growing out that ’80s mullet?” someone asked.
“I thought I was making a pretty safe bet. … I thought it would take an act of God to get to the championship game and win it.”
On the bus ride back from last year’s Class 3A championship game win over Mobile Christian, the Bulldogs reminded their coach of his promise and he hasn’t had a haircut since then. Smith, who said he will celebrate his 50th birthday next week, won’t return to his usual hairstyle until the close of the 2020 season.
Calling the plays at Wellborn: The first play caller for Wellborn senior quarterback Jett Smith, also the team’s middle linebacker, was his father and head coach Jeff Smith. Last year, Jeff stepped away and turned the offensive coordinator responsibilities over to his older son and former Panther quarterback Judd. While Jeff’s offense favored running the ball and then running the ball again, Judd has shown a penchant for passing in unexpected situations.
“We’ve been able to do more things as we’ve gotten older and learn more things,” was the first part of Jett’s explanation of the stepped up passing attack. Then he added, “I think my brother is a little more aggressive.”
Representing Alexandria: Every head coach but Alexandria’s Todd Ginn picked the two players he brought with him to media day. Ginn said because this year’s senior class has so many good leaders he and his assistants decided to let the seniors pick who would represent the Valley Cubs. They chose lineman Drew Brown and fullback/nose tackle Dekari Garrett.
“We’ve all been working and for them to think that I’ve been one of the hardest workers on the team is a big thing to me,” Brown said.
Garrett said he had voted for Brown and that no senior voted for himself.
“The fact that they picked me is a great honor because we have so many leaders,” Garrett said.
More schedule woes: Donoho head coach Mark Sanders has put together a nine-game schedule so far but it includes Class 3A Pleasant Valley and Class 4A White Plains in the first two weeks and 2A Westbrook Christian in Week 10.
“I called around to a lot of different 1A schools. I guess because we’ve had a lot of success the last couple of years those people were hesitant about playing us,” Sanders said. “We scheduled a 3A, a 4A and we got Westbrook Christian, who is a dominant 2A. We’ve got a tall order ahead of us.”
Sanders is still hopeful he may be able to locate a tenth game.