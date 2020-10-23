SUPER SUB: Cooper breaks leg, but never fear, Webb was here for winning Jax State

With starting quarterback Zerrick Cooper going out with a broken leg, Zion Webb came off the bench to direct Jacksonville State to a 19-10 win at Florida International on Friday night.
On JSU's third offensive play of the game, Cooper banged his knee into the artificial turf while getting sacked. He remained down for several moments before trying to run off the field, limping badly.
Cooper actually returned to quarterback the next drive, which resulted in a field goal and a 3-3 tie, but after that, he turned it over to Webb, who hadn't practiced in a couple of weeks because of a sprained knee.
Webb turned in a solid performance, pacing a run game that rolled up 285 yards. In addition, he completed 12 of 17 passes for 103 yards. Typically a strong runner, Webb was able to tuck and run only three times for 15 yards.
"I can't say enough about Zion Webb," JSU coach John Grass said from a happy locker room. "He had the sprain, and we weren't planning on playing him, but Coop got a broken leg on the third play of the game. Zion did a great job of managing the offense."
When Cooper left the field the first time, Webb was the first of his teammates to go check on him. Webb said Cooper told him to "play my game."
"I just came in and did what I had to do," Webb said. "I mentally prepared myself and did what the team needed."
Webb got a big assist from hard charging running backs Josh Samuel and Uriah West and four field goals from freshman Alen Karajic, matching the number of field goals the Gamecocks kicked all of last year. Karajic, who Grass calls an "All-America-caliber guy," made field goals from 30, 29, 23 and 20 yards.
JSU brutalized FIU on the ground, with Samuel picking up 163 rushing yards on 25 carries. Uriah West added 116 rushing yards on 24 carries. The Gamecocks rolled up 26 first downs, while FIU made only six while compiling only 156 yards of offense.
"The offensive line was outstanding," Samuel said. "The game plan was to run the ball, and they did a great job."
Webb's first series was one for the ages. When he came in, the Gamecocks had the ball at their own 2-yard line after the Gamecocks' punt returner, Marquez Henry, tried to field a punt in front of the JSU goal line, fumbled it and managed to wrap it up before getting buried at the 2.
Webb then led JSU to a 14-play, 98-yard drive, ending with Samuel rushing 2 yards for the touchdown and a 10-3 lead.
The offensive line, which struggled at times a year ago, looked all grown up Friday night, bullying FIU out of the way, especially on that drive. Of the 14 plays, 11 were on the ground.
The line's dominance showed again in the fourth quarter when JSU drove 66 yards in 14 plays to get Karajic's fourth field goal, which put the Gamecocks up 19-10 with fewer than three minutes left. Of those 14 plays, 13 were rushing attempts.
"We were strong up front," Grass said. "The front seven on defense was outstanding, and so were the guys up front on offense."
It marked JSU's first win over a Football Bowl Subdivision school since beating Georgia State in 2013. The Football Championship Subdivision was 0-25 against FBS teams this year before JSU's win. That also broke a 67-game losing streak by the FCS against the FBS. The Citadel beat Georgia Tech on Sept. 14, 2019.
The Gamecocks finished their fall schedule at 3-1, while FIU dropped to 0-3. JSU will play again Feb. 21 at Tennessee State when the OhiO Valley Conference spring schedule begins.
Grass called this one of the "most gratifying weekends of my career." He missed last week's win over North Alabama after testing positive for COVID-19. He finished his 10-day isolation late in the week, and this time, he got to make the trip and enjoy the fun.
"This was a huge win," Grass said. "We came in with a mindset that we wanted to dominate and have a chance to win the game. If you look at the stats … it was pure domination up front."