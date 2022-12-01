Super 7: Speed, big second half lift St. James over Piedmont

AUBURN — Piedmont made history with its second-half comeback in the 2021 Class 3A title game. Thursday, the comeback pendulum swung.
A fumbled kick off swung momentum, and St. James scored three third-quarter touchdowns to erase a 10-point halftime deficit en route to a 45-28 victory over Piedmont in Thursday’s 3A title game in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
St James (13-2) won its first state football championship in the program’s 50 years of existence. It came in only the Trojans’ third run past the second round of the playoffs in 50 seasons of existence.
The Bulldogs (12-3) fell in their sixth appearance in the Class 3A final since 2015. Piedmont has five state titles in seven finals appearances overall in Steve Smith’s 17 years as the school’s head coach.
This season also saw Piedmont make its eighth semifinal appearance in eight years.
The loss also left a sour taste for Jack Hayes in the final game of his historic high school he rushed 35 times for 214 yards and four touchdowns and completed six of 26 passes for 80 yards. He ran his AHSAA career records up to 11,024 passing yards, 15,023 total yards, 159 touchdown passes and 223 total touchdowns.
“It’s been fun, playing with all of my best friends, all throughout peewee and up through high school,” Hayes said. “I wouldn’t trade these guys for nothing in the world.
“I’m happy for the two state championships we won. I wish we could’ve got three, but we just fell a little bit short.”
Smith touted Hayes’ 60 career starts, including a start against Jacksonville as an eighth-grader. Piedmont was 51-9 in those games.
“You don’t get to coach generational talent very often, and I think what we’ve witnessed over the last four years with Jack Hayes will be hard to be matched in this state,” Smith said. “He has several career records through the AHSAA, and there’ve been a lot of good quarterbacks that have come through this state.
“Jack and I have talked about it. He’s also started 60 games. I don’t know if there’s anybody who’s ever started 60 games at quarterback in this state.”
Piedmont, which overcame a 29-6 halftime deficit to win the 2021 state final against Montgomery Academy 35-33, saw a 20-10 halftime lead evaporate quickly Thursday.
St. James, which eliminated Anniston in the first round of the 4A playoffs in 2021, adjusted its defense to a five-man front and cover zero to counter Piedmont’s running game. The Trojans also found their speedy receivers and reeled off three third-quarter touchdowns to take the lead for good.
“Honestly, we probably had more overall team speed than they did,” St. James coach Jimmy Perry said. “We kind of misfired on some things in the first half, so we just settled down and just let our receivers do what they do.”
Piedmont’s Max Hanson fumbled the opening kickoff of the third quarter, and St. James converted with K.J. Jackson’s 21-yard touchdown pass to Clint Houser to bring the Trojans within 20-17.
After a Piedmont punt, Jackson connected with Ziggy Holloway for a 48-yard touchdown pass to give St. James its first lead, 24-20, at 6:19.
Piedmont’s Jake Austin, who came up with an interception in the first half, appeared to meet the ball simultaneously with Holloway, but Holloway came away with the ball.
The Bulldogs’ disastrous third quarter continued after a three-and-out and punt. Jackson and Houser hooked up for a 57-yard touchdown bomb to put St. James up 31-20 at 4:33.
Hayes willed Piedmont’s response, rushing for all 66 yards of the ensuing drive, including his 5-yard touchdown run. He added the conversion run to bring the Bulldogs within 31-28 at 11:55 of the fourth quarter, but St. James struck two snaps later.
“Even with the stacked box, we were making some yardage and got back in it,” Smith said. “We slowed the tempo down a little bit going into the fourth.”
Momentum seemed to compound Piedmont’s way when Trevor Pike popped Houser on the ensuing kickoff, forcing a fumble. St. James recovered but started on its 6-yard line.
On the second snap, Ethan Beard got behind Piedmont’s secondary and caught Jackson’s throw over the top. Beard outran Pike to finish off a 93-yard, catch-and-run touchdown to make it 37-28.
Jackson’s 53-yard touchdown pass to Beard and conversion pass to Clint shores made it 45-28.
Jackon, the game’s most valuable player, hit on 10 of 15 passes for 351 yards and five touchdowns. He was 4-for-8 for 68 yards in the first half.
“The first half, I came out real slow,” Jackson said. “Honestly, it was a little bit of nerves, but once we went into halftime, everybody put faith in me. The line gave me some extra time, and it was all up from there.”
Beard led Trojan receivers with four catches for 194 yards and two scores.
“We kind of felt like we’d have a difficult time matching up with them in a track, so to speak, if it was a high-scoring game … ,” Smith said. “Those guys are very dangerous out on the perimeter. Our guys battled hard, but they had some playmakers out there and got loose on us a couple of times and stretched it back out.”
Hayes passed 11,000 career passing yards and 15,000 total yards while leading Piedmont to a 20-10 lead at halftime.
His 20-yard run and 35-yard pass to Rollie Pinto keyed the game’s first scoring drive, ending in Hayes’ 3-yard touchdown run. Sloan Smith’s extra point made it 7-0 at 6:47 of the first quarter.
After St. James’ Jake Huff kicked a 40-yard field goal to close the gap, Piedmont answered with an 80-yard drive. Hayes’ pass to Thomas Probst converted fourth down and 16 to St. James’ 12-yard line, and Hayes’ 4-yard touchdown run converted fourth and three to make it 13-3 at 6:00 of the second quarter.
An offsides penalty on Piedmont then Holloway return on the ensuing kickoff set up St. James’ 55-yard touchdown drive to answer. Cosner Harrison carried 13 yards up the middle to close the gap to 13-10 at 2:39, but Hayes and Piedmont’s offense had another answer.
With two incomplete passes and eight runs, including Hayes’ 1-yard touchdown keeper with three seconds left in the half, Piedmont covered 73 yards in 2:30.
Hayes had 141 yards on 21 carries and completed four of nine passes for 71 yards in the first half.
“Jack has a unique characteristic to him that, if you’ve not been around him, you don’t get it or don’t understand it,” Smith said. “Obviously, there’s people out there at the next level that don’t understand it, but you’ve got a kid here who is able to elevate the play of everybody around him and inspire everybody else to play above and beyond what they think they can do.
“Just willing his team and putting his team on his shoulders and say, ‘Hey, we can do this,’ and the great part about Jack is, he’s never done that in a way that says, look at me.”