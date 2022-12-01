 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Super 7: Speed, big second half lift St. James over Piedmont

Piedmont-St. James 1

Piedmont quarterback Jack Hayes looks for running room against St. James at Jordon Hare Stadium in Auburn.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

AUBURN — Piedmont made history with its second-half comeback in the 2021 Class 3A title game. Thursday, the comeback pendulum swung.

A fumbled kick off swung momentum, and St. James scored three third-quarter touchdowns to erase a 10-point halftime deficit en route to a 45-28 victory over Piedmont in Thursday’s 3A title game in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.