Super 7 notebook: Calming halftime voice, big second-half effort key Piedmont’s state championship rally

BIRMINGHAM — Just looking at the scoreboard, Piedmont’s 35-33 victory over Montgomery Academy in the AHSAA Class 3A football championship game appears to be two games within one contest. Montgomery Academy won the first half in dominant fashion 29-6. Then Piedmont dominated 29-4 in the second half, allowing only two intentional safeties in the game’s final six minutes.
Statistically, the first half wasn’t as bad as it seemed at first glance. The Bulldogs had 155 yards of total offense at halftime on 34 plays to Montgomery Academy’s 185 yards on 17 snaps. Piedmont gained 10 first downs before the break to five for the Eagles and the Bulldogs had a decided advantage in time of possession with 16:34 to MA’s 7:26.
Three of Montgomery Academy’s four touchdowns came on big plays against the defense, a thorn in the Bulldogs’ collective paw much of the season. First, Eagles quarterback Jamal Cooper got to the edge and scored on a 62-yard run. Then a blocked punt set the Eagles up at the Piedmont 28-yard line and Cooper immediately passed to Will Hardin, his wide-open tight end for a score with less than a minute to go in the first quarter. Midway through the second quarter, MA’s Chance Wilson returned an interception 67 yards for a 21-0 lead. After Piedmont scored with 1:33 left before halftime, the Eagles didn’t rest. Cooper completed passes for 32 yards and 28 yards to set up a 2-yard scoring run by younger brother Jashawn Cooper.
HALFTIME AND A CALMING VOICE: Senior linebacker Landon Smart said in the postgame interviews he expected coach Steve Smith “to get on us pretty good” for not playing assignments.
“There were definitely a lot of frowns and long faces in the locker room when we went in,” senior wide receiver Austin Estes said.
Smith decided against a raging and ranting halftime performance.
“We just sat down and talked about what we wanted to accomplish in the second half, just go out there and play and see what happened and what the scoreboard looked like at the end,” Smith said. “The kids did a wonderful job of buying in to that and came all the way back. I’m very proud. … We really talked about making the greatest comeback in the history of the Super 7 at halftime. We really did talk about that.”
THE FOSTER FACTOR: Smith made the decision at halftime to play senior Omarion Foster, a starter in the defensive secondary, at wide receiver, too. Smith said quarterback Jack Hayes came to him requesting he add Foster to the corps of receivers.
“I told Jack at that time, ‘Omar won’t come off the field in the second half,’” Smith said.
With 5:09 to play in the third, Foster scored on a 31-yard pass from Hayes to make the score 29-21. He had a 15-yard grab, too.
“Our coaches draw up plays that confuse the people defending us,” Foster said of his contributions on offense. “I guess it just happens. … I usually don’t have a problem catching it but it’s always a good throw from my quarterback.”
Foster’s presence also forced Montgomery Academy to alter its defensive plan against Estes, who hauled in two touchdown passes in the second half.
“Omar — with his speed and his hands, the different things he brings to the team, especially when you put him on my side — you can’t guard me man and then put somebody over me,” Estes said. “You’ve got to guard me man and guard Omar man. We can run rub routes and things like that and we’re getting open.”
One of those rub routes produced the 25-yard touchdown pass from Hayes to Estes with 8:40 to play. When Estes took a direct snap around left end for a 2-point conversion, Piedmont led for the first time at 35-29.
THE 1,000-YARD RUSHING CLUB: Piedmont didn’t have a player with 1,000 rushing yards when the Montgomery Academy game started but two Bulldogs were over 1,000 yards on the ground when the game ended. Senior running back Brayden Morgan got there first. He had 985 yards on 96 carries entering and his third carry against the Eagles, good for 18 yards, put him into Piedmont’s 1,000-yard Club. His line for the afternoon was 51 yards on nine tries. Morgan said after the game he had no idea he was even close to 1,000 yards on the season.
“I don’t really try to keep up with my yards,” Morgan said. “Really, we wouldn’t have gotten here if it wasn’t for the whole team coming together. It feels amazing to know that. It feels even more amazing that we just won the state championship game.”
Hayes followed later in the game. He needed 114 yards to enter the club. Official AHSAA game statistics credited Hayes with 143 rushing yards on 36 carries. His two rushing touchdowns gave him 21 for the season and his three touchdown passes upped his season total to 38.
FOURTH QUARTER FUMBLES: Montgomery Academy played three quarters without a turnover then fumbled twice and lost both in the fourth quarter. With 10:12 to play, Jamal Cooper fumbled and Smart recovered for the Bulldogs at the Eagles’ 21. Three plays later, Hayes and Estes hooked up for the second time and Piedmont led for the first time at 35-29.
The second lost fumble occurred when running back Rushton Bassett could find the handle on a handoff from Jamal Cooper on a first-and-goal call at the Piedmont 9. End Trent Young recovered for Piedmont.
“I looked up and the running back just somehow started fumbling the ball around. Once I saw that, I just went up and I got it,” Young said, adding that he didn’t know if anyone else was aware of the fumble. “I just know I came up with it.”
FOURTH QUARTER SACKS: Senior outside linebacker Noah Reedy finished driving the nails in Montgomery Academy’s coffin with two sacks on blitzes from the right side of the MA line. With 1:02 to play, punter Sloan Smith took a second intentional safety. Smith’s 39-yard kickoff from the Piedmont 20 was downed at the Montgomery Academy 41. Out of timeouts, the Eagles had one minute of clock time to score. On first down, Reedy dropped Cooper for a 9-yard loss. Cooper scrambled for 8 yards then threw an incomplete pass, setting up fourth-and-11 at the Montgomery Academy 40. This time, Reedy came in untouched and brought Cooper down for a 13-yard loss.
Reedy said his thought was, “I’ve got to get him for my team. We’ve got to go get him.”