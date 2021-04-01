Sun, warmth: Piedmont rules day in baseball, but Ohatchee pitches for relief

OHATCHEE — Chilly wind gusts rippled baseball jerseys and whirred against Ohatchee High School’s baseball press box Thursday, but a reassuring sun bowed to emotional warmth as Domonique Thomas and Zach Kerr walked to their sides of the pitcher’s mound.
A week after an EF3 tornado killed Thomas’ mother and two of his grandparents, injured his sister and destroyed Kerr’s home, the two had a ceremonial duty.
Thomas, Ohatchee’s former all-state running back and the 2019 1A-3A All-Calhoun County player of the year, and Kerr, a junior varsity first baseman and catcher who moved from Spring Garden in February, threw ceremonial first pitches to their waiting catchers.
They walked off of the field to hugs, wet eyes, raised cell phones and applause, as much from fans of visiting area rival Piedmont as from home faithful.
For a moment, hurting gave way to healing.
“It felt pretty good that the coaches and everybody wanted me to come out and do that,” Thomas said. “It’s just another way of supporting me and my family during this time.”
Former Ohatchee running back Domonique Thomas throws the ceremonial first pitch.
There was baseball to be played Thursday, important baseball. Piedmont, Class 3A’s second-ranked team, won the day’s first game 11-5, forcing a third game in their best-of-three Area 11 series against No. 9 Ohatchee. The Bulldogs won that one, too, 10-0 in six innings.
So concluded a series that Ohatchee started with a 2-1 victory at Piedmont on Tuesday, but Thursday was about home for Ohatchee. Admission to the game was a donation of $5 or more to support tornado victims.
Ohatchee principal Bobby Tittle said the game raised $1,400, including one $100 bill handed directly to him and another one in the cash box.
Ohatchee baseball coach Blake Jennings said he plans to pay umpires from his team’s funds.
“Tonight was more about Domonique and about Zach and those guys and people coming out here and supporting those kids,” he said. “Everything is going to be donated to them, to the relief fund.”’
Money came from the Piedmont side, as well. Bulldog players donated.
“Some of them gave me $5. Some of them gave me $10, and some of them gave me $20,” Piedmont coach Matt Deerman said. “I brought it over here to them.
“You’d be amazed at some of the kids that gave me a $10 bill that ain’t got nothing.”
The same tornado that hit Ohatchee later passed just north of Piedmont High School, but at reduced strength by the time it reached that far northeast in Calhoun County. Some of the most notorious tornadoes to hit the area, including the Palm Sunday tornado of 1994 and the April 27, 2011 tornado followed similar tracks through the county.
While Piedmont’s and Ohatchee’s teams have emerged as fierce rivals across all sports over the past five years, Deerman sees similarities between the towns.
“This relief thing, this is what small towns do,” he said. “They come together and they try to help each other out.”
Domonique Thomas gets words of encouragement from Piedmont football coach Steve Smith.
Thomas’ family suffered the most from the March 25 tornado. His mother, Ebonique Harris, 38, grandmother Barbara Harris, 69, and grandfather Willie Harris, 74, were among five fatalities linked to the tornado in Calhoun County.
They were in the same, wood-frame house with Thomas’ sister, Ontarriah Braxton, a seventh-grader and player for Ohatchee’s junior-high softball team. She suffered what Thomas called a “cracked vertebra” and “dislocation of the spine.”
She underwent surgery and is recovering at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham, where Thomas went after watching some of Thursday’s first game.
“She’s a lot stronger and feeling a lot better than they expected her to be at this point,” Thomas said. “I’m all right. I’ve just got to be strong for my little sister and be strong for the rest of my family.”
Thomas plays football for Union College in Kentucky. Because the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the team’s season to the spring, he was with the team in North Carolina on March 25.
He spoke to his mom by phone about 30 minutes before receiving urgent calls in the tornado’s aftermath.
“She told me that she wasn’t going to make it to the game because of tornadoes,” Thomas said. “I thought she meant that tornadoes were coming to North Carolina, where we were supposed to play.
“I didn’t know they were coming to Ohatchee. If I did, I would’ve told them to leave.”
Thomas, who said he was home and slept through the tornado that hit the Ohatchee area in 2011, started getting calls soon after the March 25 tornado hit. Friends urged him to check on family, and he tried. No answer.
Another friend called him and told him his mom “didn’t make it.” He called to share the news with a friend who had called him previously, and that friend informed him that his grandparents didn’t make it.
“It was the worst feeling I’ve ever had in my life,” he said. “When I first heard the news, I was in shock, I didn’t believe it. I was hoping it was a mistake, and it wasn’t true.”
Thomas described his mom and grandparents as “the type of people everyone should be like.”
“They cared for others, cared for others before themselves,” he said. “Just really good people.”
A GoFundMe account started to help the family has raised $34,955 … well above the $25,000 goal. Thomas said the money will help him see to his sister’s rehab needs.
As for what’s next, his Union coaches have given him the option of taking the rest of the semester off. He plans to return to Kentucky on Wednesday and finish the season.
“We only have, at most, two more games left,” he said.
The games went on Thursday, as well, and Ohatchee got off to a promising start. Justin Powell’s RBI single tied the first game 1-1 in the bottom of the first inning, and Devin Howell’s two-run single put the Indians up 3-1 in the second.
Deerman warned his team that Ohatchee would scrap.
“We tried to tell them, coming into Game 1, they’ve gone through some tough times,” Deerman said. “These are tough kids. They’re going to come out here and get after it.”
A Piedmont team that averaged 12 runs over seven spring-break games regained form, however, with six fourth-inning runs. Cassius Fairs, Omarion Foster and Austin Estes hit back-to-back-to-back RBI singles after Piedmont loaded the bases on two hit batsmen and Jakari Foster’s infield single.
Piedmont benefited from nine hit batsmen in the game, and it was no accident. Deerman said the Bulldogs adjusted after he saw his team back away from six near-miss inside pitches Tuesday.
Jadon Calhoun was hit four times, tying a single-game state record held by four other players.
“The closest I’ve been to getting hit that many times was three,” he said.
Noah Reedy pitched a shutout in the second game and hit an RBI double in Piedmont’s seven-run fifth inning.
“I’m proud of our guys for the response we had today,” Deerman said.