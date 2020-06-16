Summer workouts: Mechanics change with pandemic, but expectations same at Piedmont

Summer workouts normally bring conditioning and strengthening for high school athletes. Summer workouts 2020 bring something more.
“We’re going to get a lot out of it, just from the mere fact, I think, that our coaches and our players are ready to get back seeing each other,” Piedmont High football coach and athletics director Steve Smith said.
Piedmont joined the fun Monday, two weeks after the Alabama High School Athletic Association first allowed the resumption of team activities. This comes three months after the AHSAA suspended all activities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The AHSAA allowed schools to start summer workouts as early as June 1. Piedmont announced plans to start June 15 in February, and Smith chose to stick with the plan to allow for scheduled family vacations.
Piedmont athletes across the spectrum of sports started Monday, with girls sports working in the morning and boys sports in the afternoon. Workouts broke three months of athletes working out on their own and communicating with coaches through Remind, text messages or phone calls.
“Everybody is just going to be tickled to get back around each other and see everybody,” Smith said.
This year’s workouts come with a litany of best-practices guidelines from the AHSAA and various school systems. Smith submitted a plan to Piedmont superintendent Mike Hayes, and the execution includes adherence to keeping non-essential personnel out.
Any pictures or videos to emerge from Piedmont’s workouts will come from phones of team personnel and appear on their school or personal social-media accounts.
Smith said he “never” saw himself as a nurse, but he greets all comers at the gate with a thermometer. Temperature-reading records also serve as record of attendance.
Athletes work in the main weight room, in the Field of Champions field house. Coaches moved some weight equipment to an area in the back of the gym, to spread things out and manage social distancing.
The stadium football field, surrounded by a track, and a covered area outside help coaches manage the flow of people.
“We’ve got it set up so that we can rotate from one place to the other without the kids interacting with each other and keep everybody in their small group, and for contact-tracing purposes and just being able to get everybody through the entire workout,” Smith said. “The things that we’re doing where we’ll be sharing equipment, we’ll clean them before each group rotates.
“We’re blessed to have the facilities that we have to be able to break it up the way that we can to get everybody through there.”
It’s a new way to do a time-honored thing, but it’s all about managing far-from-normal circumstances. This comes as economic activities around Alabama and other states resume, but also as COVID-19 cases resurge.
Any bad COVID-19 news stokes fears that the virus could affect the fall sports season. Football, the state’s most popular school-sponsored sport, is the cash cow that supports other sports.
“I’m very optimistic that we’re going to have a full season,” Smith said. “That’s what we’re planning for.
“I feel like there’s a lot of people that’s ready to see everything go back to normal or close to normal. Whether people like it or not, football is a big part of the normal.”
Piedmont returns 10 starters on offense and six on defense from the school’s fourth 3A state championship team, all under Smith. The Bulldogs lost wide receiver Silas Thompson to graduation, but return Coleman Reid from injury.
Weaver transfer Jadon Calhoun is eligible after sitting out a transfer year and could fit into spots on offense, defense and special teams. He was scout-team quarterback and safety in 2019.
Piedmont returns all-state quarterback Jack Hayes, a sophomore, and running back Elijah Johnson. It’s most likely that Calhoun would fit in at receiver on offense and in the secondary on defense.
As for special teams, Piedmont lost kicker/punter Bryce Mohon. Calhoun can “kick a ball a long way,” Smith said.
“He’s a return guy, too, so he’ll have some opportunities to show what he can do, and we’ll definitely try to get him involved,” Smith said. “He can punt, kick and kickoff. He’s got a really strong leg.”
For the moment, workouts and team building are the focus. It’s good to get back to doing … something.
“It felt really good to be back out there with the guys,” all-state defensive lineman Sean Smith said. “I missed a lot of them, since we didn’t really hang out as much as we’d really like to with all of the stuff going on.”
Expectations never change at Piedmont, Jack Hayes said.
“Definitely, the expectations are to win a state championship, but we’re just going to keep working,” he said. “If the season happens, it happens, but we can’t change it to make it happen.”