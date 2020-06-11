Summer workouts: Jacksonville starts hoping 18 new starters get their turn

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville’s football team can’t count on much, as the Golden Eagles begin summer workouts. Never mind 22 departed seniors and 18 lost starters. There might not even be a 2020 season.
If there is a season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, ninth-year Jacksonville coach Clint Smith will count on what he’s built to set a tone.
“You talk about a program, we’ve been very fortunate,” Smith said. “We’ve averaged about nine wins a year over the past eight years, and last year just kind of blew it out of the water and took it to the next level.
“The kids know what’s expected of them. The kids know what we’re trying to accomplish. Last year, they were able to see that.”
Jacksonville is coming off a 12-3 season, including a state-runner-up finish in Class 4A. The Golden Eagles set a school record for wins in a season and advanced past the second round of the playoffs for the first time.
They fell 28-17 to nine-time state champion UMS Wright in the final but were within 14-10 until 6:06 of the fourth quarter. This came while missing starting defensive end Cameron Parker and linebacker Jackson Moses playing with the flu.
That’s how close Jacksonville came to the top. Seven months later, the Golden Eagles find themselves in a radically different world.
Protests continue around the country, two weeks after African American George Floyd died at the hands of white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who stands charged of second-degree murder.
The pandemic has had the greatest effect on sports pursuits, shutting down sports at all levels for three months. The Alabama High School Athletic Association halted spring sports in mid-March.
The AHSAA allowed summer workouts to begin as early as June 1. Jacksonville’s female athletes started Wednesday, and male athletes took their turn Thursday.
Coaches greeted them at the Van Deerman Gymnasium door with a thermometer and masks. Groups spread out over three locations on campus, doing agility, strength and conditioning work.
Smith kept players in groups of nine, each group with a coach. The small groups conformed mostly with position groupings and matched with position coaches.
Small groups allow for social distancing in all settings and minimized the number of potential athletes needing testing or quarantine, if one tests positive.
As with other programs holding similar workouts, the Golden Eagles wiped down equipment between each of three 25-minute sessions.
Summer workouts mark the first team activities for schools under the AHSAA umbrella.
The Anniston Star's Joe Medley took video from Thursday's off-season football workouts at Jacksonville High School:
“I’m glad we’re back, getting in the weight room and doing some conditioning,” Moses said. “We all need it. We’re all excited to be back.”
Workouts begin with no promise that they’ll lead to a season. A resurgence of COVID-19 could prompt another AHSAA shutdown or impact individuals and teams, especially if team personnel test positive.
“You just have to take things as they come,” Smith said. “Right now, things are on go. You just have to be flexible. You have to have the ability to change and modify.
“For us, having a coaching staff that’s been together for so long, we’re able to take those kinds of things in stride.”
Assuming there is a season, Jacksonville will have an almost all-new lineup. The Golden Eagles lost all 11 starters, including Alabama Sports Writers Association 4A Back of the Year Rontarius Wiggins, who signed with Jacksonville State. They also lost seven defensive starters, including all-state cornerback and JSU signee Yessman Green.
Much offseason intrigue surrounds freshman quarterback Jim Ogle, son of JSU’s long-time offensive coordinator. Ogle punted and served as Luke Jackson’s backup in 2019.
“I’ve seen Jim working, and he’s been working extremely hard,” Smith said. “I expect big things out of him. He’s going to be a tremendous leader.”
Jae-Taj Morris saw extended playing time last season and steps into the role of lead ball carrier.
“He’s got great quickness, a great burst of speed,” Smith said. “He sees the holes extremely well. He does a real good job of picking his cuts.”
The hope, of course, is that Morris and his teammates get the chance to do their thing.
“It scares me,” Moses said. “I hope my senior season doesn’t get taken away. We’re training as if we’re going to get to play. We’re hoping that we will get to play and get to play a full season.
“We’re just going to stay ready for that.”