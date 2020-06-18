Summer workouts: Hopes high for season, continued success at Donoho

Donoho’s state-championship volleyball team returns most of its lineup. The team the Falcons rallied to beat in the finals, Westminster-Oak Mountain, moved up in reclassification.
So did Spring Garden and Athens Bible.
There’s so much hope, so much thought about what could be in 2020. Then again, there’s also COVID-19.
“I hope we have a season,” Donoho coach Jamie Clendenin said. “I really do.”
There was no shortage of similar sentiment to go around Thursday, as Donoho athletes took to the weight room and Sproull Gym floor during the second week of summer workouts.
The Alabama High School Athletic Association first allowed the resumption of team activities starting June 1. This comes three months after the AHSAA suspended all activities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Donoho started June 8, and with big hopes.
The football team comes off consecutive nine-win seasons, each with a playoff victory, under fourth-year coach Mark Sanders. The Falcons finished as runners-up in their Class 1A region both years, and regional champion Spring Garden moved up in reclassification.
Donoho lost all-state running back Rod Elston, who transferred to Saks, but returns quarterback Ridge Hopkins and key athlete Amari Smedley, among others.
It’s something to look forward to, but COVID-19 runs resurgent in several states, including Alabama. It’s why coaches check athletes' temperatures when they report for workouts and why Sanders sprays down the weight room between groups.
The virus lurks as a constant reminder for athletes in summer workouts to wear masks.
“It’s been very strange,” Hopkins said. “None of us are used to it, having to work out in masks and, kind of, stay apart, but we still get done what we need to get done.”
Masks forced Clendenin to tweak things with volleyball workouts, mainly so his players can get a breath.
“We always try to practice faster than the game is played,” he said. “You’ve got to slow your drills down some, because you don’t want them passing out.”
The Anniston Star's Joe Medley took video from this week's off-season workouts at Donoho School:
Front line players, who work just across the net from each other, keep eyes on the ball, not each other. They must wear masks at all times.
“When the middles are hitting, and I’m setting, and when we block, we have to wear a mask, because we’re so close,” said senior setter Maggie Miller, the reigning 1A-3A Calhoun County volleyball player of the year. “It’s difficult breathing, because sometimes you breathe in the mask.”
Donoho’s volleyball team lost just two seniors and one starter from its state-title team. Miller, who headlines the list of returnees, said she’s “pretty worried” about the possibility that COVID-19 could cancel the season.
“This is my senior year,” she said. “We put so much work in, and we want to be able to play and show everyone the work we put in.”
Sanders offers confidence fall sports will happen. Football, in particular, is the state’s biggest draw and a financial driver for all other sports.
“I try not to think about it too much, because, if I think about it too much, I’ll change the way I do things,” he said. “I don’t want to do that, so I have faith right now that we’re going to play.
“If we don’t, it’ll be heartbreaking for the whole state, because it thrives on football. Something tells me somebody’s going to find a way for us to play.”