Summer workouts: Hoops star Kite among new faces for Anniston football

Who was that masked group of skill players in Anniston’s football weight room Wednesday?
Well, that new cornerback/receiver power cleaning across the way is basketball standout Antonio Kite, who has rejuvenated with football after a two-year absence.
That tall freshman in the near rack is former Sacred Heart basketball post Delroy Francis, in his new school home after Sacred Heart dropped athletics. He looks to fit in at safety, and former Sacred Heart teammate Taishun Hall will soon arrive and add his quickness to Anniston’s receiver corps and defensive backfield.
Those are just some of the most intriguing masked faces in the room, as Anniston puts the work into summer workouts amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve got to get through it,” senior defensive back Jacques Thomas said through his mask. “It’s real different.”
Anniston will complete its second week of summer workouts today. This comes after the Alabama High School Athletic Association OKed workouts to start as early as June 1.
That ended a suspension of team activities that started when the AHSAA halted spring sports in mid-March, as a COVID-19 precaution. Nearly three months of inactivity also wiped out spring football practice, and the AHSAA has ruled out 7-on-7 events.
High school athletes across the sports spectrum can do summer workouts, but they come with a long list of COVID-19 precautions. Anniston split groups among skill players and linemen, one group running outside while the other lifts in the fieldhouse. Rico White, the third-year head football coach, and assistant Bradley Ball kept benches and equipment wiped down.
The hardest part is policing social distancing in a room full of teenagers.
“I’m playing, I’m active, I’m working and not thinking,” White said. “It’s just a natural habit, doing that, so breaking habits are tough.
“Especially males, punching on each other and horse play, there’s so much of that in their nature, and taking that away is tough, but we’re making it happen.”
Just to make sure, White has all players in the room masked, not just spotters.
For Thomas, the hard part is not having the whole team in the room together.
“We can’t work out how we want to work,” he said. “We hadn’t worked as a team. We’re working separately.”
Anniston looks to replace 15 seniors from a team that finished 9-5, making the Bulldogs’ first state-semifinal appearance since 2011. Among the departed are running back A.J. Brown and running back/defensive back Tony Hunley, who combined to account for more than 3,000 rushing yards last season.
Anniston had 10 players at the head table for a mass, National Signing Day ceremony in February. Two of those players, linebacker Kaleb Jennings and receiver/quarterback Tyree Carmichael, worked out with former teammates Wednesday.
But it’s out with the old and in with the new, like freshman Jalen Lewis. He’s the heir apparent at quarterback.
Kite catches the eye. With a new haircut, one of Alabama’s top 2022 basketball prospects bulks up for football.
He played in youth leagues through eighth grade, with quarterback in his positional past. He’ll return to football as a rising high school junior.
“It’s great,” Kite said. “Just coming out every day, I missed it, as a kid, so I’m just working to get my body back in football shape.
A 6-foot-1 point guard who showed his athleticism with drives and dunks in basketball, Kite brings something to the cornerback and wide receiver positions in football.
“He’s a game changer,” White said. “He’s going to contribute so much. I’ve got a basketball player that knows how to attack the ball at the highest point. That’ll be great to have.
“Moreso than anything, just his competitive nature will make him a great athlete, a great football player.”
White didn’t immediately believe Kite was serious about playing football.
“When he said he wanted to do it, I was like, ‘Naw, go play,’” White said. “He’s got so many offers in basketball. Why would you want to do that?
“He said, ‘I want to play the game. I want to play sports. I want to get better as an athlete. Maybe I can get a football scholarship.’”