Success in succession: Ohatchee’s Fuller making most of his turn

OHATCHEE — First there was Austin Tucker, then Domonique Thomas, and now Noah Fuller.
They’ve all been or are tailbacks in Ohatchee’s “Ugly Eagle” offense under seventh-year head coach Scott Martin. Tailback in that offense is a job worth the wait, and Fuller has waited his turn since sixth grade.
“It feels great, seeing all of the kids coming up to me after the game and wanting to get a high-five, and stuff,” the senior said. “It feels amazing.”
Fuller has proved worth the wait, as well. In two games in his first season as Ohatchee’s starting tailback, he’s rushed for 238 yards and three touchdowns. He averages 6.8 yards a carry headed into Friday’s Class 3A, Region 5 opener against Wellborn at home.
Like Tucker and Thomas before him, Fuller doesn’t work alone.
The offense, which Martin adopted to fit Ohatchee’s talent and personality, works best with a quarterback and wingback who also scare defenses with speed.
Fuller’s time arrived in Eli Ennis’ second year as the starting quarterback, and Ennis leads Ohatchee with 318 yards rushing and 467 total yards. Ennis has accounted for six touchdowns rushing and passing.
Trey Pesnell succeeded Ryker Lambright at wingback, and the trio of threats has helped the Class 3A Indians roll up 92 points against two 4A opponents, Cleburne County and Anniston.
It’s an emphatic answer to what would happen to Ohatchee’s offense after Thomas, who rushed for more than 5,000 yards over three seasons before graduating.
Count Martin as the least surprised of anyone.
“Noah is a little different,” Martin said. “He’s a strong, physical guy, but one thing Noah does have is, he’s kind of a hybrid between Tucker and Domonique in the fact that he’s got some vision. He can find some really nice holes in there that you might not think are there.
“The one that he’s got over both of those guys is, if he does find a crease, he can go the distance, and we haven’t had that.”
Long a starter at cornerback for Ohatchee, Fuller ran a 4.5-second 40-yard dash in the offseason … fast enough in Martin’s offense, and fast enough for Fuller to team with Ennis, Lambright and Brock England to break a 24-year-old state record in the 4x200-meter relay during the indoor season.
He also ran the 60-yard dash and handled the long jump. He was scheduled to participate in the 100 and 200 sprints, 4x100 relay and long jump in the outdoor season, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Alabama High School Athletic Association to shut down spring sports.
Add a 6-foot-1, 194-pound frame to the speed, and Fuller can run for power. That’s something Ohatchee could always count on with the more compact Thomas.
Fuller packages all of the right stuff for the job, and the package has arrived after a long wait.
The son of high school band members at Oxford and Anniston, he got a taste of big-time high school football watching older brother Cole Nail play for Alexandria’s 5A semifinal team in 2015. Fuller moved to Ohatchee after his fifth-grade year and started working his way up the lower levels as Martin tailored an offense that was such a departure from the coach’s spread history.
Fuller watched Tucker then Thomas work with other elements that make the offense so hard to defend. He could see himself in that role.
“I’ve waited since I’ve been here, basically, to get my chance, and it’s finally here,” Fuller said. “I won’t let the coaches down. …
“It feels amazing, Me and Eli are a great duo, but when I touch the ball, I can make anything happen, inside and outside.”