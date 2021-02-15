Subregional basketball: Dudley shoots Anniston into Northeast Regional

Allasha Dudley sat on the floor, in front of Anniston's bench, staring down into the floor after the Bulldogs won their area title Friday. The look on her face wasn't the look of a player on the winning team.
Summoned for interviews, the reigning 4A player of the year explained her long face as all about how poorly she felt she played.
Fast-forward to Monday's sub-regional, and Dudley mounted one of her signature games to keep Anniston's girls on course to defend of their first state title. Her 32 points keyed Anniston's 57-42 victory over Cherokee County.
Anniston (22-3) advanced to Thursday's Northeast Regional semifinal against the Priceville-North Jackson winner. The Bulldogs will play host for that game.
The Priceville-North Jackson game was postponed from Monday to Tuesday because of anticipated inclement winter weather.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, regional semifinals will be played at host-school sites this season. Anniston's girls played host to their area tournament and subregional game, and they're on top of the bracket, so they'll play their regional semifinal at home.
Northeast Regional championships will play out at Jacksonville State University's Pete Mathews Coliseum, the tournament's traditional site.
So much about which Dudley could smile, and she was all smiles under her mask after Monday's game. It was a different look than she showed after Anniston's victory over Handley in Friday's Area 9 final.
"Last game, I was mad about how my defense was and how I was messing up mentally in the game," she said. "This game, mentally, I did better. Defense, I did better, and communicating with my team I did better."
And per usual, she scored a bunch.
Dudley's big day included 10-for-11 shooting at the free-throw line. She was 8-for-8 in the fourth quarter.
She also hit four 3-pointers and was called on to handle the ball as Anniston played for one shot at the end of the second and third quarters. She also played kill the clock in the fourth quarter, keeping the five-second count in her head, dribbling just in time and getting to the free-throw line.
Anniston coach Eddie Bullock took Dudley's positive vibe about her performance and raised it a level.
"I'm ecstatic she went for 32," Bullock said with a laugh. "I would've taken 42."
The Bulldogs also got nine points apiece from Asia Barclay and Serena Hardy, and Barclay pulled down 15 rebounds.
Audrey Green led Cherokee County with 13 points.
The final margin belied the challenge Anniston faced Monday. Much to Bullock's chagrin, Cherokee County's Karlee Perry, Sidney Johnson and Green combined to hit seven 3-pointers and keep the Warriors in the game well into the third quarter.
A Perry trey cut Anniston's lead to 30-26 early in the third quarter. She hit another to bring the Warriors within 45-36 with six minutes left in the fourth.
Cherokee County hit threes for the first four of its five buckets in the second quarter.
"We knew they could shoot the ball well, and the game plan was to run them off the 3-point line, and we didn't do that," Bullock said. "We didn't push them off like we should have. We gave up four in a row.
"It's something we've got to get better at. It's part of being young and being undisciplined."