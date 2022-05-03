Sub-state golf: White Plains girls win; Webb co-medalist

SILVER LAKES — White Plains’ girls golf team is a powerhouse with a magic number.
If the Wildcats keep hitting 240 at least two more rounds, they could add another “blue map” to their rich history.
Led by co-medalist Baylie Webb’s 6-over-par 78, the defending state champion shot 240 for the second tournament in a row Tuesday, winning the Class 4A-5A North 2 sub-state at Silver Lakes.
White Plains finished 20 strokes ahead of second-place Alexandria, which also qualified for state May 9-10 at Huntsville’s Hampton Cove.
The Wildcats backed up the 240 they shot while winning their sectional last week, when all three scoring players shot 80. They shot 241 in the one complete round weather allowed at last year’s state tournament at Mobile’s Magnolia Grove.
White Plains will go to Huntsville seeking the program’s fourth state title and looking to go back-to-back for the first time since 2015-16.
White Plains' Baylie Webb (left) and Westminster's Lucia Perez, co-medalists for the Class 4A-5A North 2 sub-state. pic.twitter.com/I29UNtDpDH— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) May 3, 2022
“We really want to go back-to-back,” Webb said. “It’s really weird, because the two original state champions were at the same courses. They won their first one at Magnolia and won their second one at Hampton Cove.
“We’re really trying to keep the tradition alive.”
That the girls will get the chance was the happiest news for White Plains on Tuesday. The boys, also looking to defend a state title, finished third in the 4A sub-state, one place out of qualifying for state.
Calhoun County champion Sawyer Edwards shot 76 to tie for second place with Priceville’s Cole Lindeman, the other individual qualifier.
“I didn’t play good,” Edwards said. “I didn’t make any putts, but I made it (to state). That’s all that matters.”
White Plains' Sawyer Edwards (right) and Priceville's Cole Lindeman tied for second place in the Class 4A North 2 sub-state tourney at Silver Lakes on Tuesday. Both qualified for next week's state tournament. pic.twitter.com/PNfeCPA1xB— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) May 3, 2022
White Plains shot 44 over as a team, four strokes behind second-place Randolph. The top two teams and top two individuals not playing for the top two teams make state.
Oneonta, led by medalist Russell Boren at 1 over 73, won the team title at 35 over.
Edwards is the lone returnee from the top-five players on White Plains’ 2021 state championship team. The Wildcats play two eighth-graders.
The Wildcats suffered quad- and triple bogeys after a no-bogey start on the first two holes.
“It’s one of those weird things when you coach both teams,” White Plains coach Chris Randall said. “As happy as I am for the girls, I’m about sick for the boys, because we had been playing really well, and we had a great week of practice. …
“We didn’t have a bogey on the first two holes out of anybody, so I thought the nerves were over. Then, instead of getting better, things got away from us.”
As for Calhoun County champion Alexandria’s girls, Emma Ray led the way at 9 over 81. Calhoun County champion Lauren Sechest shot an 88 and Emilee Brown a 91.
“Emma played really steady,” Alexandria coach Craig Kiker said. “We didn’t play as bad as we scored. We had a couple of big holes, some big numbers on a few holes that hurt us.
“Trying to survive and advance is all we’re trying to do today.”
Alexandria girls, AHSAA Class 4A-5A North 2 sub-state runners-up and state qualifiers. pic.twitter.com/MbaR3nuyuX— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) May 3, 2022
White Plains’ girls have mastered consistency. After three 80s at sectional, they got Webb’s 78, an 80 from Isabel Rogers and an 82 from Abby Gattis.
Gattis rebounded from 46 on the front nine with 36 on the back. Her back-nine play featured four birdies.
“I’m just thrilled that the girls are playing their best golf at the most important time of the year,” Randall said. “They’re really focused and really confident.
“I wish the state tournament started tomorrow.”
The goal is to put matching 240s on the board in Huntsville.
“My dad (Derek), who’s also our assistant coach, said 240 is, like, our target score,” Webb said. “If we can shoot a 240 both days (at state), we’re happy with that.
“That’s a good day playing.”