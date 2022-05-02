Sub-state golf: PV girls third, Piedmont fourth; Piedmont boys sixth

SILVER LAKES — Pleasant Valley’s girls finished third and Piedmont’s girls fourth in the North 2 Class 3A sub-state golf tournament Monday at Silver Lakes. Piedmont’s boys were sixth.
The top two teams and two two individuals not playing for the top two teams qualify for state.
Mars Hill’s girls (40 over) won, and runner-up Lindsay Lane (48 over) also qualified. Lindsay Lane's Chloe Ruble was medalist at 5-under 67, winning by eight strokes.
Brindlee Mountain’s Ellie Cothran shot a 75 and finished second, and Glencoe’s Camryn Blackwell finished third at 80. Both qualified as individuals.
Pleasant Valley shot 113 over: Gracie Davis 105, Marlie Wright 111, Abby Whisenant 113.
“I felt like, if we played pretty well, we had a chance against Lindsay Lane,” Pleasant Valley coach Colton Morris said. “Looking at their season and sectional scores and all, I knew their number one was good, but I thought we could compete with their two and three and our one, two and three.
“We needed to play well, and we didn’t. It was hot, and a couple of ours hadn’t been hitting the ball well.”
Piedmont’s girls finished 119 over: Mayce Chandler 108, Brooklyn Goss 111, Ella Floyd 116.
In the boys’ tournament, Lauderdale County (30 over) won. Runner-up Westbrook Christian (50 over) also advanced to state, along with Oakman's Daniel Martin (75, runner-up) and Winfield's Elliott Overton (77, third).
Lauderdale County's Dillon Bayes (73) was medalist.
Piedmont finished 156 over: Jacob McCurdy 94, Connor Williams 110, Bennett Clemons 119, Trent Young 121.
Piedmont coach Horace Bramblett called the Bulldogs’ performance Monday “just a tough day,” but he took heart in a season that saw 17 players, including 10 boys, come out for golf at Piedmont.
“As far as the season, I think it’s a big-time success,” he said. “It’s the most kids we’ve ever had come out to play golf.
“I can’t say enough about them, how hard they worked, showing up for practice every day and loving the game of golf.”