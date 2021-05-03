Sub-state golf: Pleasant Valley girls headed to state

SILVER LAKES — Pleasant Valley’s girls golf team literally weathered the storm at Silver Lakes on Monday and made what’s thought to be program history.
The Raiders overtook Piedmont after the day’s third and final weather delay at the Class 1A-3A North 1 Sub-State, finishing second to champion Mars Hill Bible and clinching a state-tournament berth.
Pleasant Valley’s girls have had individual state qualifiers, but no one could recall the program qualifying for state as a team.
“It’s exciting, and I’m proud of them,” third-year Pleasant Valley coach Lindsey Ball said. “We only had three scorers, and everybody else had four, because they drop the lowest, and we didn’t have anybody to drop.”
Marlie Wright paced Pleasant Valley at 34-over-par 106, finishing 11th overall. Gacie Davis (111) finished 13th and Abby Whisenant (121) 17th.
The Raiders shot 122 over as a team, 61 shots back of Mars Hill, but two shots better than Piedmont.
Lindsay Lane’s Chloe Ruble was low medalist with a 9-over 81.
Weather delays were the big winner of the day. Weather delayed the start of the tournament then forced players back in the clubhouse two more times, including with three holes to go for the girls.
The last delay featured a downpour, which soaked and slowed greens.
“It was real humid and wet,” Wright said. “It kept getting wetter. I finished before the last delay, but it was rough on them, because the water was splashing everywhere.”
Pleasant Valley rallied from behind after the restart, and it came down to the final hole. The Bulldogs led the Raiders by a stroke, but Davis shot a six. Piedmont’s Haley Bostic shot a nine.
“Haley played well all day and has really been consistent all year long,” Piedmont coach Horace Bramblett said.
Mayce Chandler led Piedmont at 38 over and 12th overall, followed by Bostic (40 over, 14th) and Ella Floyd (46 over, 15th).
“I’m just disappointed to be this short, but I’m super proud of the girls,” Bramblett said. “We played in these conditions today and had a long wait, and it’s been a good season, probably the best season I’ve had coaching.
“I think it’s the first year we’ve actually had girls and boys playing to the sub-state. Sometimes, it’s been by default, but this year we actually played our way in.”
Boys 3A North 2
Piedmont’s boys took sixth at 110 over, 82 strokes back of champion Westbrook Christian. Lauderdale County was 40 strokes back of Westbrook to take the second team qualifying position.
Westbrook’s Jackson Bowman took medalist at par 72, and Winfield’s Elliott Overton was five strokes back to qualify for state.
Piedmont finished ahead of Fyffe (116 over) and Carbon Hill (180).
Hayden Young led the Bulldogs at 21 over, one shot ahead of teammate Dylan Melendez. Young was tied for 18th and Melendez tied for 21st.
Conner Williams (32 over), Jacob McCurdy (35 over) and Bennett Clemons (57 over) rounded out Piedmont’s individuals.
“The second day of the county tournament, we kind of turned a corner, girls a boys,” Bramblett said. “We started playing better.”