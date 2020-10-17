Sub-regional volleyball: Jacksonville, Alexandria, Pleasant Valley advance

County tournament champion Jacksonville had no trouble Saturday advancing to next week's North Regional tournament in Huntsville.
The Golden Eagles, champions of the Class 4A, Area 9 tournament, beat Area 15 runner-up West Limestone 25-8, 25-18, 25-10 in a sub-regional match on their home court in the Van Deerman Gymnasium.
The Eagles have gotten big performances from the trio of Kayla Broom, Aly Harris and Brenna Stone in recent matches and that didn't change Saturday. Stone and Harris each had 15 kills and three blocks and Stone added six digs. Broom had eight kills. She led Jacksonville in blocks with seven and in digs with 14.
Now 37-7, the Eagles will open the North Regional against the winner of today's sub-regional match between Haleyville and New Hope at 10 a.m. Oct. 23.
Jacksonville's other top performers:
—Molly Wilson, 27 assists, three blocks, three kills
—Lexi Callahan, seven digs
—Caitlin Clark, six digs, two kills
—Bailee Pritchett, four digs
Alexandria wins
Class 5A, Area 11 volleyball champion Alexandria swept visiting Sardis, the Area 13 runner-up, in sub-regional action Saturday morning. The scores were 25-10, 25-18, 25-16. The Valley Cubs improved to 34-15 on the season and will play the winner of the sub-regional contest between Leeds and Ardmore in the North Regional tournament in Huntsville on Oct. 22.
Junior middle hitter Lexi Weber was Alexandria's offensive leader with 18 kills. Weber added two blocks.
Alexandria's other top performers:
—Jordan Beason, seven kills, seven digs
—Rylee Gattis, five kills, three blocks
—TyShica Woodgett, three kills
—Kandyn Blankenship, two kills, 11 digs
—Sarah Pelham, 10 digs
—Anna Johnson, 31 assists
Pleasant Valley advances
Class 3A, Area 11 champion Pleasant Valley easily advanced to the North Regional volleyball tournament in Huntsville next week with a quick 25-13, 25-9, 25-16 win over visiting Brindlee Mountain, the Area 13 runner-up, Saturday.
Pleasant Valley will play Area 10 champion Winfield at 10 a.m. on Oct. 23 in its opening regional match. The winner of that contest is guaranteed a place in the Class 3A state tournament bracket.
Senior Leah Patterson recorded 14 kills and four aces to pace Pleasant Valley's attack. She made six digs on defense. Lily Henry had nine kills, two aces and 10 digs as the Raiders improved to 25-5.
Pleasant Valley's other top performers:
—Rylee Haynes, 27 assists, five aces, three kills
—Allie Bryant, 13 digs, two aces
—Mattie Glass, five kills, three aces
—Madison Borders, five blocks, two kills