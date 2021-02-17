Sub-regional basketball: Wheeler hits eight treys as White Plains boys advance

WHITE PLAINS — Jacob Wheeler hit eight 3-pointers to lead White Plains' boys to an 83-58 rout of Etowah in Wednesday's 4A Northeast sub-regional game, and the Wildcats earned their first regional appearance since 2016.
All but four of Wheeler's game-high 28 points game on 3-pointers. He made two free throws and a two-point basket.
White Plains will play host to Westminster Christian on Friday at 6:30 p.m. The winner advances to the 4A regional final at Jacksonville State University's Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Other top performers for White Plains:
—Brody Baker, 21 points.
—Walker O'Steen, 13 points.
—Quin Wilson, eight points.