Sub-regional basketball: Wheeler hits eight treys as White Plains boys advance

WP Saks boys bball

White Plains' Jacob Wheeler drives past Saks' Connor Martin during the Calhoun County tournament in January. He scored 28 points against Etowah in Wednesday's Northeast sub-regional. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

WHITE PLAINS — Jacob Wheeler hit eight 3-pointers to lead White Plains' boys to an 83-58 rout of Etowah in Wednesday's 4A Northeast sub-regional game, and the Wildcats earned their first regional appearance since 2016.

All but four of Wheeler's game-high 28 points game on 3-pointers. He made two free throws and a two-point basket.

White Plains will play host to Westminster Christian on Friday at 6:30 p.m. The winner advances to the 4A regional final at Jacksonville State University's Pete Mathews Coliseum.

Other top performers for White Plains:

—Brody Baker, 21 points.

—Walker O'Steen, 13 points.

—Quin Wilson, eight points. 

