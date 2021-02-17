Sub-regional basketball: Walton goes from hot to heroic, sends Alexandria to regional

ALEXANDRIA — Junior forward D’Anthony Walton had back-to-back career scoring games for Alexandria last week as the Valley Cubs swept the Class 5A, Area 11 tournament, tallying 30 points in the semifinals and 31 in the championship game.
Walton didn’t approach 30 in Alexandria’s sub-regional game Wednesday evening with visiting Parker of Birmingham, netting 15, but his final three points were the difference in his team’s 54-51 victory over the Thundering Herd.
With the score knotted 51-51 and 5.7 seconds on the clock, Alexandria head coach Jason Johnson called a timeout. Walton took the inbounds pass deep in the backcourt then dribbled up the right sideline past Alexandria’s cheerleaders and student section, avoiding a trap near half court, and launched an NBA-range 3-point shot that fell through the net as the final horn sounded.
“We do work on that every day. We were prepared,” Johnson said later, noting that assistants Todd Ginn and Will Ginn had every player dribble up court in practice so they know how far they can advance the ball with 10 seconds or less to play.
Then Johnson added with a sheepish grin: “We don’t get that result every time.”
@alexandria_cubs and Champions Basketball Club @danthonywalton calls game 🏹vs Parker at the Buzzer @SportsCenter @aldotcom @AHSAAUpdates @notthefakeSVP @EASportstoday1 @jmedley_star #championsplayhere #ChampionsBasketballClub pic.twitter.com/PZ5RD0oDJB— Champions (@ChampionsSA16) February 18, 2021
Alexandria (14-8) will play at home again Friday against Douglas in the first round of the Northeast Regional. Douglas edged Brewer 65-62 in its sub-regional game.
Just before the final timeout and Walton’s game-winning shot, Parker’s DeMarco Miles had forged a tie on a tip-in basket. Alexandria led the entire second half but Parker closed within one point twice. The first time came at 31-30 with 3:53 to play in the third quarter. The Cubs got the next two baskets and eventually led 36-33 after three periods.
A driving basket by Julian Wright and a bucket from inside the paint by Landan Williams on successive possessions pushed Alexandria up 40-33 with 6:33 to go, its largest lead of the second half. The Herd got within a point again at 45-44 with 1:59 to go.
Williams and Walton responded for Alexandria. Williams scored on an inbounds play then Walton made both ends of a one-and-one opportunity for free throws to advance the lead to 49-44 with 1:08 to play.
For the most part, Alexandria was able to protect the ball against Parker’s press. Johnson said avoiding turnovers near midcourt and giving the Herd layups was a key to victory. Another key was free throw shooting. Alexandria wasn’t great — Walton was 7 of 8 but the rest of the Cubs were a combined 12 of 22 — but Parker was 5 of 13 as a team.
Williams finished with 16 points. Wright scored 13 points. Javais McGhee added seven points.