Sub-regional basketball: Saks responds to Miller's challenge, eliminates Weaver

SAKS — It may have taken a halftime wake-up call from head coach Jonathan Miller, but Saks' boys got the job done Wednesday night.
After what Miller described as a “sluggish” first half, the Wildcats put the pedal to the metal in the third quarter and cruised to a 79-40 sub-regional victory over Weaver.
Saks junior Sean Parnell, who finished with a game-high 17 points, attributed the Wildcats’ second-half surge to Miller’s halftime speech.
“He got on to us real bad,” Parnell said.
Parnell started the third quarter by burying a 3-pointer, opening the floodgates for the Wildcats, who led 31-18 at halftime.
“I think I hit a 3, finally. After I airballed a couple of them, I finally made one,” Parnell said. “So the shots just started falling.”
The Wildcats opened the second half on a 15-1 run and outscored Weaver 26-10 in the third period to put the game out of reach.
Miller said the Wildcats weren’t able to practice Tuesday because of weather and “you could absolutely tell” in the early going.
“We were sluggish, lethargic in the first half. It just looked like we hadn’t touched the ball in a while,” he said. “We woke up a little bit at halftime. The ball started going through the basket a little bit, and we were able to stretch the lead out.”
Miller was pleased with the way his team responded to his halftime challenge.
“I’ll give our kids a lot of credit. I don’t pitch a lot of fits, you know. I’m not that way all the time. When they need it, we’ll get on them a little bit,” he said. “But they alway respond, because they’re high-character kids.”
With the win, Saks will advance to the Northeast Regional for the first time since 2017. The Wildcats are scheduled to host a Northeast Regional semifinal Friday against Plainview, which has eliminated Saks from postseason play the last two seasons.
Saks junior Connor Martin is confident heading into another matchup with the Bears.
“We’re coming to beat them this time,” said Martin, who made 4 of 5 from beyond the arc and finished with 16 points against Weaver.
Saks junior Shon Elston also scored in double figures Wednesday, finishing with 14 points.
Weaver was led by Brendyn Knight and Tristan Brown, who finished with nine points each. Kyle Knight added eight points for the Bearcats, who finished with an 8-11 record.
Weaver head coach Beau Winn said he was pleased with the progress his team made over the course of the season.
“I just couldn’t be more proud of them,” he said. “It was a heck of a season.”