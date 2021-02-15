Sub-regional basketball: Oxford girls roll past shorthanded Shades Valley

OXFORD — Oxford's girls ended their regional drought Monday.
With starter Lauren Ellard resting a foot sprain, Oxford handled shorthanded Shades Valley 60-38 in Monday's matinee subregional game on Larry Davidson Court and earned the Yellow Jackets’ first regional trip since 2005 and first Northeast Regional berth since 2002.
Xaionna Whitfield scored 19 points, and Kaleah Taylor added 12 to lead Oxford (24-6) to Thursday's regional semifinal against Tuesday’s Chelsea-Jasper winner.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, regional semifinals will be played at host-school sites this season. Oxford's girls played host to their area tournament and subregional game, and they're on the bottom of the bracket, so they'll play their regional semifinal on the road.
Oxford coach Melissa Bennett said she’s “not a fan” of this year’s arrangement for the regional semifinals, citing a “huge disadvantage” for teams that have to go on the road.
“If you can make a county tournament happen, why can’t you make a regional happen at a regional location?” she said. “At that level, to me, you’re taking something away from these kids.”
Northeast Regional finals in all seven classifications will play out at Jacksonville State University's Pete Mathews Coliseum, the tourney's traditional home.
“These kids don’t get to go play at JSU, potentially either team, depending on the outcome,” Bennett said. “I’m not a big fan.”
Monday's game was moved from a night tipoff to 2 p.m. because forecasts of inclement winter weather. It was one of three subregional games involving teams from Calhoun County moved to earlier tipoffs: Ramsay-Alexandria to 1:30 p.m.; and Cherokee County-Anniston to 4:30 p.m.
Shades Valley brought six players to Oxford. The Mounties were a seven-player team most of this season, and one player quit.
With Ellard in uniform but resting, senior Emma McCullough started.
Oxford picked up the energy in the third quarter, and Shades Valley’s energy slowly drained. The Yellow Jackets outscored Shades Valley 18-4 in one stretch and 22-8 in the quarter to lead 46-28 going into the fourth.
“Once we started playing together, the energy just started, and we started scoring,” said Whitfield, who scored six points in the third quarter and tied Lisa Montgomery’s team-high eight rebounds for the game.
Taylor scored 11 points from the end of the second quarter through the third and had two of her steals.
“Slow starts have been an issue, but we finally started getting after it, and that energy is contagious,” Bennett said. “When you get those hustle plays and energy plays, it feeds your teammates.”
Oxford made its last regional appearance in girls’ basketball under long-time coach Darrell Cline. Bennett was hired in 2016, after Tonya Peoples retired from coaching, and got the Yellow Jackets one postseason layer away from the Final Four in Birmingham.
“It’s where we wanted to be, and I’m super proud that we’re actually getting there,” Bennett said. “It’s easy to say it and talk it, but you’ve got to walk the walk, too.”
Monday’s subregional game was Oxford’s first since 2017. The Yellow Jackets stand two victories away from Birmingham.
“It’s special,” Whitfield said. “We want to make it as far as we can and set records.”