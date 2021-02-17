Sub-regional basketball: Oxford downs Woodlawn for 26th straight win

OXFORD — Oxford won its 26th straight game Wednesday, 51-37 over Woodlawn in a 6A Northeast sub-regional game, and advanced to the Northeast Regional semifinals for the fifth year in a row.
Oxford (30-2) will play at Mountain Brook (26-6) on Friday at 6:30 p.m. The winner will advance to the 6A regional championship at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Oxford took an 11-10 lead after one quarter Wednesday and expanded it to 25-16 at the half. Roc Taylor had 11 of his game-high 20 points in that first half.
The Yellow Jackets held Woodlawn (19-10) to one field goal in the second quarter.
Led by 6-foot-9 center Courtney Knight’s seven third-quarter points, the Colonels chopped the lead to 35-30 entering the final quarter.
Rylan Houck’s two dunks, a 3-point dagger from Josh Patton and five points from Taylor helped the Jackets pull away in the final quarter.
“The story of this game was 37 points,” Oxford coach Joel Van Meter said. “Our defense held them to 37 points.
“We did not have the height they had, but we battled them on the boards. It was a different kind of game for us with their height.”
Oxford got nine points and nine rebounds from Houck and nine points and five boards from Justin Moore.
“We have a three-headed monster in those guys,” Van Meter said. “They make the other players better around them.
“Teams that try to guard all three of them are leaving our other players opportunities, and our kids can make those shots.”
Patton finished with six points.