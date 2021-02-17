Sub-regional basketball: Carlisle pours in 31 points to lead Anniston past Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE — Anniston’s boys once again had little from ailing Antonio Kite, but the Bulldogs had plenty from Malcolm Carlisle in Wednesday’s sub-regional.
The senior half of Anniston’s dynamic backcourt, fresh off being benched in the third quarter of Anniston’s area-final loss to White Plains, poured in 31 points to lead Anniston to a 60-49 victory over rival Jacksonville.
Anniston (23-6) advanced to the Northeast Regional semifinals, and will play the New Hope-Randolph winner Friday on the road.
Jacksonville finished 16-10.
The Golden Eagles went without guard Quinn Long, who suffered a fractured ankle in Friday’s practice before their area-final victory over Etowah on Saturday.
As for Anniston, the Bulldogs got seven minutes and no points from Kite, their all-state guard who sat out of the White Plains game with a hand problem. Anniston coach Torry Brown said Kite reported numbness during practice leading up to the White Plains game.
Kite played in the Wednesday’s first quarter and re-appeared in the fourth quarter, when Anniston appeared to have the game in hand. He played on the wing, attempting one shot.
Kite wore tape on his right hand before Wednesday’s game and during the first quarter but removed it before playing in the fourth quarter.
“We actually though he could go,” Anniston coach Torry Brown said. “Shootaround today, he was doing really good. He felt good.
“We taped him up before the game. I don’t know if it was the tape or something like that, but we’ll get him re-evaluated and see what was going on.”
Brown said Kite appeared to tire early in Wednesday’s game.
“I’ve never seen him get winded before,” Brown said. “He got winded and came out.”
Kite’s effective absence for the second game in a row meant Anniston needed more from Carlisle, who came into the game with extra motivation from Friday’s benching. He scored 19 first-half points to key Anniston’s run to a 32-17 lead at the break.
“Me and coach just had a misunderstanding,” Carlisle said. “I was in the wrong. I just had to fix it at practice, fix it with my coach.”
Brown, who called Carlisle’s benching Friday “a coach’s decision,” said the rub was about how Anniston had to play without Kite in the game. Brown went to more of a three-perimeter, two-post look instead of four on the perimeter.
Brown wanted to see the ball go in the post more, a return to how Brown’s teams played before Carlisle’s transfer gave him two guards with such dynamic skill sets.
“It’s not what people would think,” Brown said of the momentary flare with Carlisle. “We were doing some things. We’d just put that motion offense back in about two or three weeks ago, and he didn’t know it very well.
“We needed to get the ball inside against White Plains because of how they played, and we knew we couldn’t rely on one-on-one jump shots.”
All was well for Anniston on Wednesday. Tadyn Jones hit two 3-pointers to open the Bulldogs’ offense, and Carlisle began his scoring onslaught with another three.
Carlisle hit three of his four 3-pointers in the first half. He was 12-for-30 from the floor overall. He also pulled down 11 rebounds and had four assists.
Kite’s absence means Carlisle has to do “a lot more,” he said. “I have to pick up on his slack and my slack.”
Post Kamron Sandlin added 10 points, and Troy Hall added eight to go with six rebounds.
Anniston outscored Jacksonville 18-0 on bench points and 11-5 on second-chance baskets.
Jacksonville had just gotten Cam Johnson back from a foot injury he suffered against Anniston in the Calhoun County tournament, but Long’s injury hurt.
“Q is just one of them leadership guys, and that’s what we missed probably the most,” Jacksonville coach Cordell Hunt said. “We missed his play, but his leadership and his ability to put everybody where we need to be, but that’s not an excuse.
“We didn’t put ourselves in a good position in the first half to win that game in the second half.”
Anniston got out to as much as a 46-30 lead early in the fourth quarter. Jacksonville rallied to within 55-49 inside the final minute, but a Carlisle steal and dunk, his second of the game, punctuated the finish.
“It’s winner or go home,” Carlisle said. “I know how bad my coach wants this, our team wants this, the fans want this.
“Everybody wants this.”