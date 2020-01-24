STING LIKE A YELLOW JACKET: Oxford boys hold off Anniston rally to win county crown

JACKSONVILLE — Roc Taylor more than answered his coach’s call to be as great in basketball as he’s become in football.
On the day that Taylor posted on social media about his football scholarship offer from Florida, he fought through an ankle injury to score a game-high 24 points and lead Oxford’s go-ahead run in Friday’s Calhoun County championship game.
The top-seeded Yellow Jackets held off Anniston’s late rally to win 65-62 and gain Oxford’s 20th county title, tying Anniston for the all-time lead.
“It feels real good, but we still have a lot of work to do,” Taylor said.
The 69th boys Calhoun County tourney saw the Yellow Jackets (17-7) win their second consecutive county title and third in four years.
Alexandria is third all time with 10 titles, and Jacksonville has five.
“This just speaks volumes to our tradition,” Oxford coach Joel Van Meter said. “I’ve followed in a lot of great footsteps as a coach, one sitting right there (he points back to Larry Davidson). There’s no better. All I’m doing is trying to continue the tradition.
“I’ve been blessed with some great coaches working with me, and I’ve been blessed with great players who listen and do what I ask them to do.”
Van Meter challenged Taylor to be “great all of the time” at halftime of Oxford’s quarterfinal rout of Jacksonville Christian. Taylor scored 11 of his 18 points in the third quarter of that game.
“When those lights come on, he is something,” Van Meter said about his junior power forward. “He was that way in football. He’s the best football player in the state. If somebody’s better than him, I want to see them.
“And he’s just as good in basketball.”
Taylor, an all-state wide receiver in football who keyed Oxford’s victories over then-reigning state champion Pinson Valley in the regular season and 6A semifinals, answered the call again Friday, after Anniston (16-8) built a 22-14 lead late in the first quarter. His jumper started Oxford’s 15-0 run, and his bucket in the paint ended it at 2:20 of the second quarter.
He scored nine of the points and had a steal in the run and finished with 24.
“We had to get some energy going and get the team going,” Taylor said. “Once I got the energy going, the team got on my back and ran with it.”
Oxford never again trailed, leading 29-25 at halftime and 47-36 at the end of the third quarter, but the Yellow Jackets had to survive Anniston’s rally.
After Rylan Houck made the first of two free throws to put Oxford up 65-62 with 16.2 seconds to play, Anniston all-state guard Antonio Kite dribbled over midcourt then to his left, looking to gain separation from Oxford’s Justin Moore.
Kite, who led Anniston with 23 points, dribbled over close to the timeline, in front of Anniston’s bench, and launched with Moore contesting. The shot missed as time expired.
“You have to contest his shots,” Moore said. “He’s going to get his shots.”
Moore also scored 18, and Zondrick Garrett added 16.
Anniston got 13 points from Malcolm Harvey and 12 from Mark Toyer.
The Bulldogs, who last won the county tournament in 2016, made their first appearance in the final since then. Now, the Bulldogs find themselves tied with Oxford for most county championships.
“I talked to the kids about that before the game,” Anniston coach Torry Brown said. “I didn’t know how many that they had won, but we have how many we’ve won up in our locker room. …
“Both teams have had a real impact on basketball here in Calhoun County.”
ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM
(Oxford) Roc Taylor, Zondrick Garrett and Justin Moore; (Anniston) Antonio Kite, Kwame Milton. (Piedmont) Alex Odam and Silas Thompson; (White Plains) Brody Baker; (Alexandria) Landan Williams; (Jacksonville) Donavon McCain and Kyre’ Maynor; (Jacksonville Christian) Chase Vinson and Kobe Messer; (Sacred Heart) Aaron Moore; (Pleasant Valley) Joshua Ballew.
Most outstanding defensive player: Moore, Oxford.
Most outstanding offensive player: Kite, Anniston.
Most valuable player: Taylor, Oxford.