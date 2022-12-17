Still Anniston: Rebuilding Bulldogs hold off Piedmont to reach 8-2

Anniston’s boys need no reminding about all they lost to graduation and other attrition. Besides, they keep showing all is not lost.
“Everybody thinks we ain’t going to be good,” forward Delroy Francis said. “We play as a team.”
Francis’ team-high 19 points, including a key 3-pointer and free throws in overtime, helped Anniston withstand Piedmont’s miraculous shooting 68-63 Saturday in a game to rival their classic football game from nearly three months ago.
The early-season gem gave Anniston a sweep of a boy-girl doubleheader, Anniston’s girls won 43-32.
The Bulldog boys, ranked fourth in Class 4A in this week’s first Alabama Sports Writers Association poll of the season, improved to 8-2. They’re doing it with very little of last year’s roster.
“We probably got back four points a game from last year’s team,” Anniston coach Torry Brown said.
The Bulldogs lost Antonio Kite, one of the top players to ever dribble a basketball in Calhoun County. They lost senior guard and glue man Mark Toyer.
Both were stars on the Bulldogs’ 4A state-title team in 2021, but the losses didn’t end there. Far from it.
Troy Hall, Martez Reed, and C.J. Munford also graduated.
As for non-senior losses, post Talib Christian went to see family in Connecticut over the summer and stayed. He lived with a grandmother in Anniston.
Power forward Kamron Sandlin, a South Carolina commit in football, chose to focus on preparing for his next-level opportunity. Jamarius Billingsley suffered an ankle injury.
Yet here stands Anniston at 8-2, having just beaten one of the county’s best teams, which features Jacksonville State University signee Alex Odam.
“Any time you step on the basketball court and you’ve got the best player on the court, you always have a chance to win,” Brown said. “They always have a chance to win against anybody they play, because he’s that good.”
Piedmont, 4-2 in its traditional late start after deep football playoff runs, showed up. Odam fought through as many defenders as Brown could keep in front of him to score 16 points.
Rollie Pinto’s team-high 20 points included a 35-footer to bring Piedmont within 62-60 in overtime, and that wasn’t his most miraculous shot in overtime. With a defender on his left shoulder, Pinto leaned, leapt to his right and banked in a trey from the left elbow to close the game to 64-63.
“We’ll take it, however we can get it,” Piedmont coach Jonathan Odam said.
With Piedmont needing a three to force overtime and hot hand Ishmael Bethel having fouled out, Luke Rhinehart delivered. He drained a three from the right corner to tie the game at 55-55 with 32.6 seconds left in regulation, and that score carried into overtime.
“We shoot a lot of them every day, so he was just ready to catch and shoot it,” Jonathan Odam said.
Bethel’s 14 points on the night included three treys from Rhinehart Corner in an early-fourth-quarter span that saw Piedmont go from a 44-38 deficit to a 47-47 deadlock.
Bethel also blocked five shots.
Bethel fouling out with Piedmont trailing 53-49 “hurt us,” Jonathan Odam said. “He’s such a rebounder and shot blocker. He’s just such a presence inside.
“I know he hit the big shots, but he does so much for us on the defensive end.”
Anniston countered with Javen Croft’s 16 points and Kyron Brown’s 12.
The Bulldogs also got instant offense from the bench when Jace Roberson sank two rainbow-arc 3-pointers right after Alex Odam’s pull-up shot tied the game 30-30 in the third quarter. Roberson’s two threes helped Anniston get out to a 38-30 edge that grew to as much as 42-31.
“He can really shoot the basketball,” Torry Brown said. “He’s got a high arc on that thing, but it goes in. We’ve really got to have him to come off the bench and give us something right there, and he does that most nights.”
It all came down to overtime, which started with Francis’ catch-and-shoot 3-pointer from the right corner to give Anniston the lead for good, 58-55.
“I didn’t think they were going to drive and kick it to me,” Francis said. “They passed it, and I took my shot.”
The Bulldogs didn’t hit another field goal the rest of the game, but they didn’t have to. They made 10 of 14 free throws.
Francis, Kyron Brown and Jayden Lewis all got double-bonus turns in the final 45.6 seconds. All three splashed both free throws.
“Any time we shoot free throws good at any point in the game, it’s a big thing for us,” Torry Brown said. “We’ve struggled at free-throw shooting this year, but it was nice to see guys step up and make some big foul shots.”
Girls
Anniston 43, Piedmont 32: Setting the tone for Anniston’s boys, Tykeria Smith made six of 10 free throws to the stretch to finish off a 14-point night and keep Piedmont at bay. She made 10 free throws on the night.
“We just came together as a team and did what we had to do to win this game,” Smith said.
Anniston, playing its second game without third-year starting guard Serena Hardy, improved to 8-5. Hardy awaits an MRI to determine the severity of a knee injury.
Anniston coach Eddie Bullock said Hardy’s absence might have played a role in Anniston’s ebbing after building as much as a 21-10 lead in the second quarter.
“We had opportunities to put it away, and we didn’t put the game away,” he said. “With Serena being hurt, it’s asking them to do a lot. I don’t know if they're getting overwhelmed or what.”
Piedmont stayed in the game because guard Ava Pope got hot late in the third quarter. Her three consecutive buckets brought the Bulldogs within 34-32 early in the fourth.
Pope finished with a game-high 16 points.
“I just asked the girls to pick it up on defense and a little more intensity and get the ball in Ava Pope’s hands,” Piedmont coach Terrace Ridley said. “Set screens for her and get her open. Get the ball in her hands and let her shoot.
“I can look at Ava and tell when she’s starting to feel it.”
After Piedmont closed to within 34-32 on a Pope jumper, Anniston’s defense clamped down. Three consecutive Piedmont possessions resulted in two turnovers and a Pope miss from the 3-point arc.
Jada Fomby’s 3-pointer started Anniston’s 9-0 spurt to end the game.
Piedmont fell to 5-3.
“We’re 3-0 in the area, and I’m pleased with that,” Ridley said.