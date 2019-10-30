BIRMINGHAM — Long before the first serve flew through the air at 5:34 p.m., a big-fight feeling had broken out in the stands in front of Court 1 of the Birmingham Crossplex.
The moment second-year coach Jamie Clendenin’s Donoho volleyball squad stepped onto the playing surface for pre-game warmups, the Falcon fans flocked to their feet. A few feet to the left, the Spring Garden faithful did the same when Ricky Austin’s team took the court.
As both sets of fans stood and cheered throughout the five-set match, it was Donoho which soared above as the Falcons knocked off the Panthers 12-25, 25-18, 26-24, 28-30,15-6 to advance to Thursday’s Class 1A volleyball state championship match.
Donoho will face Westminster-Oak Mountain, which beat Athens Bible and Phillips on Wednesday, at 4:45 p.m. on Thursday.
“It was like, I don’t know, like a fighting match,” an overjoyed Clendenin said. “It was like a UFC fighting match. Each person was throwing blows and nobody wanted to lie down. And that’s the way it should.”
Even after Spring Garden, which hadn’t dropped a set during postseason play over the last week, won the match’s opening set handily, Donoho battled back by winning the next two. As a result, the Falcons had their destiny in their hands despite a bad start — 10-3 — to the fourth. They flew back to eventually tie the set at 22-22, even after being down 19-13.
Despite Donoho losing the prolonged fourth set, sophomore Maggie Wakefield had a message for her teammates as they returned to the court to start the decisive fifth set.
“I said something along the lines of, ‘Lay everything out there, because you never know when it’s going to be your last game,’” said Wakefield. “And I would have hated for us to go out knowing that we didn’t put everything we had out on the court.”
Earlier in the day, Donoho, which returned to the Class 1A state tournament for the first time since 2015, ousted South Lamar in three sets 26-24, 25-19, 25-20. With a warm-up court in between, Spring Garden, which won a state championship in 2007 under Austin, took care of Millry 25-11, 25-13, 25-13.
“Today was a lot of fun,” said Austin, who is currently in his third different stint as Panthers head volleyball coach. “I’m proud for Donoho. Coach Clendenin does a great job and you can tell they have a volleyball culture. But, I’m really proud of our bunch, too. I think we are playing a pretty good quality of volleyball now.”
Donoho’s top performers:
—Maggie Miller, 72 assists, seven digs, four aces
—Wakefield, 28 kills
—Mercy Mangum, 25 kills, two digs
Spring Garden’s top performers:
—Allie Jennings, 19 kills, four aces
—Neely Welsh, 33 assists, seven kills, one block
—Haleigh Molock, 22 kills, seven digs