State XC: White Plains' Conn avenges 2021 finish to take state

OAKVILLE — Maddyn Conn only felt like falling out at the finish line of last year’s state cross country meet.
Saturday, she did hit the ground after the finish line. She hit the ground victoriously.
A year after suffering a late pass for second place, Conn made it a no-doubter Saturday, winning the AHSAA Class 4A girls’ meet in 18:59.7.
The sophomore beat Providence Christian’s Millicent Talmadge by 27 seconds.
Providence Christian won the team title with 69 points. White Plains (174) finished sixth. Led by Emma Easterling’s 14th-place finish in 20:55.38, Calhoun County champion Jacksonville (190) took ninth.
Conn wasn’t about to suffer a repeat of last year, when she led most of the race, only to see Bayside Academy’s Annie Midyett pass her with 200 meters to go.
Midyett won by .54 of a second.
“I knew I started out faster last year and, like, slowed down,” Conn said. “I kind of started out fast again this year, but I just went with it.”
Conn said she thought about last year with about 200 meters to go Saturday.
“I was like, ‘Oh, speed up here,’” she said.
Conn’s time Saturday was comparable to last year’s time of 18:59.89. Her place made all of the difference.
“It feels great,” she said. “Last year was disappointing. I just wanted to push harder this year and do it.”
She crossed the finish line then plopped down on the ground.
“I was like, ‘I just want to fall out right here,’” she said. “It was kind of, like, sad, but also happy.”
FInish-line personnel helped her up. She walked to meet teammates and former White Plains coach John Moore just outside the chute.
Moore retired after last season.
“It was, like, bringing back memories and stuff,” she said.
Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.
