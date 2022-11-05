 Skip to main content
State XC: White Plains' Conn avenges 2021 finish to take state

White Plains' Maddyn Conn wins state

White Plains' Maddyn Conn runs to victory in Saturday's AHSAA Class 4A girls' state meet at Oakville.

 Josh Bean/AHSAA photo

OAKVILLE — Maddyn Conn only felt like falling out at the finish line of last year’s state cross country meet.

Saturday, she did hit the ground after the finish line. She hit the ground victoriously.

