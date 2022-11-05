 Skip to main content
State XC roundup: Oxford's Keur finishes fourth; slip costs George

Katie Keur fourth at state

Oxford's Katie Keur finishes fourth in the AHSAA Class 6A girls' state meet on Saturday at Oakville's Jesse Owens Park. 

 By Joe Medley, Star Sports Writer, jmedley@annistonstar.com

OAKVILLE — Noah George came to the state cross country meet with the top time in Class 6A this season. 

A slip in the rain altered his trajectory.

By Joe Medley, Star Sports Writer