State XC: Pleasant Valley boys overcome illness, injury to finish third

Pleasant Valley senior Alec Vess, posing with head coach Brad Hood, ran with a hamstring injury in Saturday's Class 1A-2A state meet and scored to help the Raiders finish third.

 By Joe Medley, Star Sports Writer, jmedley@annistonstar.com

OAKVILLE — Sometimes the biggest winners don’t get to stay around for the awards ceremony.

Led by flu-stricken Cayden Nelson’s fourth-place finish and Alec Vess’ determined run with a hamstring injury, Pleasant Valley’s boys finished third in the AHSAA Class 1A-2A cross country championship on Saturday at Oakville’ Jesse Owens Park.

