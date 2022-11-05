State XC: Munford's Frank kicks in to win 4A meet

OAKVILLE — Dakota Frank kicked an extra point and two field goals in Munford’s football playoff loss Friday night. Saturday morning, he kicked down the stretch for a cross country state title.
The junior covered 90 minutes in a car with his dad Friday night then the final 16:00.86 by foot Saturday morning at Jesse Owens Park to win the Class 4A boys’ state meet.
“It feels great,” Frank said. “Ever since I was in seventh grade, I’ve made it to state, but I never really thought how it would feel to win a state championship.
“I was always like, ‘Dang, that would feel good,’ but I never thought I’d be doing it.”
Providence Christian won the team title with 48 points, well ahead of second-place Hamilton (106). White Plains (203) was eighth and Handley (234) ninth.
Frank finished Saturday’s race, caught his breath, walked about 50 yards to Munford’s tent then collapsed on a fold-out bench. A family member used a head cutout on a stick to fan him.
No one could blame Frank for fatigue.
He did his customary football duties Friday, kicking an extra point and two field goals Munford’s 16-13 loss to American Christian in the first round of the playoffs.
“That was a very devastating loss,” Frank said.
He got dressed, left the stadium in Tuscaloosa a little after 10 p.m. then slept in the car, while his dad drove to their hotel in Cullman. He got up early and made the roughly 300-minute drive to Jesse Owens Park for the state cross county meet.
The 4A boys’ meet started at 10:50 a.m.
Munford’s football team took a charter bus to its playoff game. Frank said Munford coach Michael Easley has typically allowed him a seat a row to himself, so the dual athlete can stretch out and rest.
Frank missed Munford’s football game against Cherokee County earlier this fall because of a cross country meet at Spain Park the following morning. Though he knew he had state-championship prospects in cross country, he considered missing Friday’s football playoff game.
“Our football team hasn’t been to the playoffs in five years,” Frank said. “I got to be a part of that, but this was also the year where I had a good chance to win state, so I just kind of thought about it.
“I decided that football, first year in five years in five years was pretty special. I decided to do that then do the best I can here.”
Frank won Saturday’s race by five-and-a-half seconds over LAMP’s Agustin Lemuz. Asheville’s Joe Stevens was third.
Frank passed with 800 meters to go.
“I’d raced Joe Stevens before,” he said. “My plan was to let them lead two miles into the race, and then I try to pop out at the two-, two-and-a-half-mile mark.
“I just tried to catch him off guard and book it to the finish line. The rest was kind of a blur.”
Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.