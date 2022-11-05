 Skip to main content
State XC: Munford's Frank kicks in to win 4A meet

Dakota Frank wins state

Munford's Dakota Frank finishes the AHSAA Class 4A boys state meet as a state champion Saturday, less than 24 hours after kicking in the Lions' football playoff game.

 Josh Bean/AHSAA photo

OAKVILLE — Dakota Frank kicked an extra point and two field goals in Munford’s football playoff loss Friday night. Saturday morning, he kicked down the stretch for a cross country state title.

The junior covered 90 minutes in a car with his dad Friday night then the final 16:00.86 by foot Saturday morning at Jesse Owens Park to win the Class 4A boys’ state meet.

