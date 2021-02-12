State wrestling: Weaver third, Cleburne County fourth headed into semifinals

MONTGOMERY — Weaver and Cleburne County enter the final day of the state 1A-4A wresting tournament in contention for the title.
Weaver is third with 65 points and Cleburne County, the 1A-4A state duals champion, fourth with 55.
Ashville leads at 82 points, followed by Saint James with 76.
Rounding out the top 10 after the quarterfinal rounds of the winner’s division and wrestle back division were Deshler (50.5), Westminster Christian (50), Piedmont (48.5), Ranburne (48) and Saks (46).
Semifinals and finals in each weight class are Saturday in Garrett Coliseum. Here’s a list of semifinal matches by weight class:
Class 1A/4A State Wrestling Championships
Garrett Coliseum, Montgomery
Saturday’s Semifinal Pairings
106 pounds
Aden Davis, Saks (23-8) vs. Braylen Corley, Saint James (24-6)
Gavin Kilgore, White Plains (21-1) vs. Anthony Lopez, Susan Moore (21-1)
113 Pounds
Marcus Wright, Westminster (26-1) vs. Camden Hamrie, Susan Moore (21-10)
Logan Hartson, Saint James (21-3) vs. Jayden Rouse, Dora (19-1)
120 Pounds
Dylan Melendez, Piedmont (41-1) vs. Anthony Champion, Cleburne County (26-6)
Tennison Norton, Saint James (30-1) vs. Jack Voneschembach, St. John Paul II (23-5)
126 Pounds
Joseph Rodriguez, Montgomery Catholic (19-3) vs. Nathan Boone, Ranburne (14-1)
Granger Hicks, Saint James (22-2) Luke Richman, Westminster Christian (26-1)
132 Pounds
Cody Herrick, Cherokee County (22-0) vs. Titus Franklin, Montgomery Catholic (22-0)
Nathan Deaton, Deshler (29-2) vs. Walter Allen, New Hope (23-2)
138 Pounds
Brendan Steder, Westminster Christian (15-4) vs. River Scruggs, American Christian (22-0)
Andrew Gil, Houston Academy (22-2 vs. David Herrick, Cherokee County (20-4)
145 Pounds
Jaylen Thomas, White Plains (20-0) vs. JT Weathington, Ohatchee (25-5)
Xander Stewart, Dora (15-2) vs. John Lexin Caldwell, Ranburne, (16-5)
152 Pounds
Joshua Johannson, Weaver (32-0) v. Matthew King, Ohatchee (26-4)
Justin Autry, Ashville (18-3) vs. Blain Hines, Beulah (14-1)
160 Pounds
Cody Souder, Weaver (33-0) vs. Ricky Toney, New Hope (23-0)
Tylor Cornwell, Ranburne (20-3) vs. Jabe Burgess, Ashville (26-5)
170 Pounds
Cade Atkins, Westminster Christian (27-2) vs. Clayton Craft, Saint James (27-3)
Taylor Robinson, Thomasville (16-4) Dylan Harris, Ashville (30-1)
182 Pounds
Devin Anderson, Weaver (27-0) vs. Jalon Helm, Piedmont (41-4)
Devon Jeffreys, Deshler (22-3) vs. Luke Harris, Ashville (30-1)
195 Pounds
Troy Galloway, Ohatchee (30-0) vs. Labrian Ponds, Reeltown (19-3)
Hunter Sallee, Pleasant Valley (20-3) vs. Zachary Salter, Cleburne County (27-6)
220 Pounds
Treveon Bolton, Saks (22-0) vs. Hunter Bass, Montevallo (28-0)
Jacob Ebner, Ashville (27-4) vs. Taylor Thompson, Weaver (21-9)
285 Pounds
Carson Hall, Ranburne (24-0) vs. Mason Wilson, Ashville (24-7)
Nicholas Calderon, Susan Moore (15-1) vs. Cole Dennis, Montevallo (26-2)