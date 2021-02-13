You are the owner of this article.
State wrestling: Updates from the 1A-4A championships

State wrestling

The scene from the 1A-4A state wrestling championships at Montgomery's Garrett Coliseum.

 By Joe Medley, Star Sports Writer, jmedley@annistonstar.com

MONTGOMERY — Weaver stands in second place as the Alabama High School Athletic Association 1A-4A wrestling championships move through consolation semifinals in Montgomery's Garrett Coliseum.

Weaver stands at 119 points. Ashville leads with 164.

One breakthrough saw Pleasant Valley's young wrestling program produce its first state placer. Baron House (106 pounds) defeated Bayshore Christian's Zeke Demian 11-9 to take third place.

The Raiders started their program in the 2017-18 season.

In the 120-pound class, Ohatchee's Kasin Bramlett beat Saks' Matthew Kenneway in a technical fall (3:17) for fifth place. 

Weaver's Anthony Usry topped Ohatchee's J.T. Weathington in a 12-2 major decision for third place in the 145 weight class.

Other local teams and where they stand:

5. Ohatchee 92

6. Cleburne County 91

7. Ranburne 80

8. Saks 78

T9. Piedmont 77.5

12. Pleasant Valley 73

14. White Plains 56.5

Semifinal results and finals matchups by weight class in each weight class involving coverage-area wrestlers:

Class 1A/4A State Wrestling Championships

Garrett Coliseum, Montgomery

Saturday’s Semifinal Pairings

106 pounds

Semifinals

Aden Davis, Saks def. Braylen Corley, Saint James, fall 1:01

Gavin Kilgore, White Plains def. Anthony Lopez, Susan Moore, TF 1.5 5:46 (15-0)

Final

Aden Davis, Saks (24-8) vs. Gavin Kilgore, White Plains (22-1).

120 Pounds

Semifinals

Dylan Melendez, Piedmont (42-1) def. Anthony Champion, Cleburne County (26-7), fall 3:23

Tennison Norton, Saint James (31-1) def. Jack Voneschembach, St. John Paul II (23-6), Dec. 11-4

Final

Dylan Melendez, Piedmont (42-1) vs. Tennison Norton, St. James (31-1).

126 Pounds

Semifinals

Joseph Rodriguez, Montgomery Catholic (20-3) def. Nathan Boone, Ranburne (14-2), fall 1:27

145 Pounds

Semifinals

Jaylen Thomas, White Plains def. JT Weathington, Ohatchee, fall 2:36

Xander Stewart, Dora def. John Lexin Caldwell, Ranburne, fall 3:18

Final

Jaylen Thomas, White Plains (22-0) vs. Xander Stewart, Dora (16-2) 

152 Pounds

Semifinals

Joshua Johannson, Weaver def. Matthew King, Ohatchee, fall 1:28

Blain Hines, Beulah def. Justin Autry, Ashville, fall 3:51

Final

Joshua Johannson, Weaver (33-0) vs. Blain Hines, Beulah (15-1) 

160 Pounds

Semifinals

Cody Souder, Weaver def. Ricky Toney, New Hope, fall 0:50

Jabe Burgess, Ashville def. Tylor Cornwell, Ranburne, fall 2:34

Final

Cody Souder, Weaver (34-0) vs. Jabe Burgess, Ashville (27-5) 

182 Pounds

Semifinals

Devin Anderson, Weaver (27-0) def. Jalon Helm, Piedmont (41-4),MD 14-6

Luke Harris, Ashville (30-1) def. Devon Jeffreys, Deshler (22-3), MD 15-7

Final

Devin Anderson, Weaver (28-0) vs. Luke Harris, Ashville (30-2) 

195 Pounds

Semifinals

Troy Galloway, Ohatchee def. Labrian Ponds, Reeltown, DQ

Hunter Sallee, Pleasant Valley def. Zachary Salter, Cleburne County, fall 3:58

Final

Troy Galloway, Ohatchee (31-0) vs. Hunter Sallee, Pleasant Valley (21-3)

220 Pounds

Semifinals

Treveon Bolton, Saks def. Hunter Bass, Montevallo, fall 1:22

Jacob Ebner, Ashville def. Taylor Thompson, Weaver, fall 2:57

Final

Treveon Bolton, Saks (23-0) vs. Jacob Ebner, Ashville (28-4)

285 Pounds

Semifinals

Carson Hall, Ranburne def. Mason Wilson, Ashville, fall 1:43

Cole Dennis, Montevallo def. Nicholas Calderon, Susan Moore, fall 1:43

Final

Carson Hall, Ranburne (24-0) vs. Cole Dennis, Montevallo (27-2)

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

