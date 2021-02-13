State wrestling: Updates from the 1A-4A championships

MONTGOMERY — Weaver stands in second place as the Alabama High School Athletic Association 1A-4A wrestling championships move through consolation semifinals in Montgomery's Garrett Coliseum.
Weaver stands at 119 points. Ashville leads with 164.
One breakthrough saw Pleasant Valley's young wrestling program produce its first state placer. Baron House (106 pounds) defeated Bayshore Christian's Zeke Demian 11-9 to take third place.
The Raiders started their program in the 2017-18 season.
In the 120-pound class, Ohatchee's Kasin Bramlett beat Saks' Matthew Kenneway in a technical fall (3:17) for fifth place.
Weaver's Anthony Usry topped Ohatchee's J.T. Weathington in a 12-2 major decision for third place in the 145 weight class.
Other local teams and where they stand:
5. Ohatchee 92
6. Cleburne County 91
7. Ranburne 80
8. Saks 78
T9. Piedmont 77.5
12. Pleasant Valley 73
14. White Plains 56.5
Semifinal results and finals matchups by weight class in each weight class involving coverage-area wrestlers:
Class 1A/4A State Wrestling Championships
Garrett Coliseum, Montgomery
Saturday’s Semifinal Pairings
106 pounds
Semifinals
Aden Davis, Saks def. Braylen Corley, Saint James, fall 1:01
Gavin Kilgore, White Plains def. Anthony Lopez, Susan Moore, TF 1.5 5:46 (15-0)
Final
Aden Davis, Saks (24-8) vs. Gavin Kilgore, White Plains (22-1).
120 Pounds
Semifinals
Dylan Melendez, Piedmont (42-1) def. Anthony Champion, Cleburne County (26-7), fall 3:23
Tennison Norton, Saint James (31-1) def. Jack Voneschembach, St. John Paul II (23-6), Dec. 11-4
Final
Dylan Melendez, Piedmont (42-1) vs. Tennison Norton, St. James (31-1).
126 Pounds
Semifinals
Joseph Rodriguez, Montgomery Catholic (20-3) def. Nathan Boone, Ranburne (14-2), fall 1:27
145 Pounds
Semifinals
Jaylen Thomas, White Plains def. JT Weathington, Ohatchee, fall 2:36
Xander Stewart, Dora def. John Lexin Caldwell, Ranburne, fall 3:18
Final
Jaylen Thomas, White Plains (22-0) vs. Xander Stewart, Dora (16-2)
152 Pounds
Semifinals
Joshua Johannson, Weaver def. Matthew King, Ohatchee, fall 1:28
Blain Hines, Beulah def. Justin Autry, Ashville, fall 3:51
Final
Joshua Johannson, Weaver (33-0) vs. Blain Hines, Beulah (15-1)
160 Pounds
Semifinals
Cody Souder, Weaver def. Ricky Toney, New Hope, fall 0:50
Jabe Burgess, Ashville def. Tylor Cornwell, Ranburne, fall 2:34
Final
Cody Souder, Weaver (34-0) vs. Jabe Burgess, Ashville (27-5)
182 Pounds
Semifinals
Devin Anderson, Weaver (27-0) def. Jalon Helm, Piedmont (41-4),MD 14-6
Luke Harris, Ashville (30-1) def. Devon Jeffreys, Deshler (22-3), MD 15-7
Final
Devin Anderson, Weaver (28-0) vs. Luke Harris, Ashville (30-2)
195 Pounds
Semifinals
Troy Galloway, Ohatchee def. Labrian Ponds, Reeltown, DQ
Hunter Sallee, Pleasant Valley def. Zachary Salter, Cleburne County, fall 3:58
Final
Troy Galloway, Ohatchee (31-0) vs. Hunter Sallee, Pleasant Valley (21-3)
220 Pounds
Semifinals
Treveon Bolton, Saks def. Hunter Bass, Montevallo, fall 1:22
Jacob Ebner, Ashville def. Taylor Thompson, Weaver, fall 2:57
Final
Treveon Bolton, Saks (23-0) vs. Jacob Ebner, Ashville (28-4)
285 Pounds
Semifinals
Carson Hall, Ranburne def. Mason Wilson, Ashville, fall 1:43
Cole Dennis, Montevallo def. Nicholas Calderon, Susan Moore, fall 1:43
Final
Carson Hall, Ranburne (24-0) vs. Cole Dennis, Montevallo (27-2)