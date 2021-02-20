You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

State wrestling: Updates from final day of the 5A-6A championships

State wrestling teaser
By Joe Medley, Star Sports Writer, jmedley@annistonstar.com

HUNTSVILLE — Oxford’s Chase Hicks and Jakob Chisolm and Alexandria’s Jaden New will wrestle for state championships in today’s 5A-6A finals at the Von Braun Center.

Hicks (38-2) will battle Spanish Fort’s Gabe Warren (29-1) in the 145-pound class, and Chisolm (25-0) will face Pelham’s Rafael Hipolito (24-0) in the 160 championship final.

New (16-0) will battle Burkhorn’s Gabe Sweat (34-2) for the 152-pound title.

Through consolation matches, Gardendale leads with 180.5 points, and Arab is second at 174.5.

Oxford stands in ninth place at 99 points, and Alexandria is 18th at 66.5. Lincoln is 45th with 15 points.

This story will be updated as the day moves along. Check back!

Consolation matches

152 pounds (fifth place)

Arturo Rodriguez (Fort Payne) def. Kendrick Young (Oxford) by forfeit

220 pounds (fifth place)

Matt Brown (Elmore County) def. Caleb McCulley (Alexandria), fall 1:24.

285 pounds (fifth place)

Izziah Williams (Clay-Chalkville) def. Juddson Cromer (Alexandria), dec. 1-0

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...