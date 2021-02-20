State wrestling: Updates from final day of the 5A-6A championships

HUNTSVILLE — Oxford’s Chase Hicks and Jakob Chisolm and Alexandria’s Jaden New will wrestle for state championships in today’s 5A-6A finals at the Von Braun Center.
Hicks (38-2) will battle Spanish Fort’s Gabe Warren (29-1) in the 145-pound class, and Chisolm (25-0) will face Pelham’s Rafael Hipolito (24-0) in the 160 championship final.
New (16-0) will battle Burkhorn’s Gabe Sweat (34-2) for the 152-pound title.
Through consolation matches, Gardendale leads with 180.5 points, and Arab is second at 174.5.
Oxford stands in ninth place at 99 points, and Alexandria is 18th at 66.5. Lincoln is 45th with 15 points.
This story will be updated as the day moves along. Check back!
Consolation matches
152 pounds (fifth place)
Arturo Rodriguez (Fort Payne) def. Kendrick Young (Oxford) by forfeit
220 pounds (fifth place)
Matt Brown (Elmore County) def. Caleb McCulley (Alexandria), fall 1:24.
285 pounds (fifth place)
Izziah Williams (Clay-Chalkville) def. Juddson Cromer (Alexandria), dec. 1-0