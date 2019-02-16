Final results:
CLASS 1A/5A
Team Scoring (Top 10)
Moody 148.5; Arab 140; Scottsboro 122; Alexandria 106.5; Southside-Gadsden 86.5; Saint James 86; Mortimer Jordan 80; Elmore County 69; Ranburne 67; Hayden 65.
Individual finals involving local wrestlers
126 pounds: Fletcher Swindall, Alexanderia (63-1) def. Jackson Howard, Saint James (41-3), Sr. (dev. 7-0)
132 pounds: Jaden New, Alexandria (66-2), Fr. def. Cody Souder, Weaver (64-11), So. (MD 15-3)
152 pounds: Rashad Clark, Moody (66-2), Sr. def. Zachary Williamson, Cleburne County (44-4), Jr. (pin 2:38)
195 pounds: Christian Knop, Alexandria (71-0), Sr. def. Cole Fuller, Corner (48-7) So. (pin 3:21)
CLASS 6A
Team Scoring (Top 10)
McAdory 154; Wetumpka 137.5; Benjamin Russell 136; Oxford 122; Clay-Chalkville 110; Gardendale 90; Mae Jemison 86.5; Gulf Shores 84; Helena 82; Opelika 70.
Individual finals involving local wrestlers
126 pounds: Will Miller, Helena (50-6) def. Landon Burrage, Oxford (51-11), Sr. (dec. 6-0)
145 pounds: Jakob Chisolm, Oxford (59-4), So. def. Desmond Pearson, Mae Jemison (38-3), Jr. (8-4)
152 pounds: Reed Hill, Oxford (59-3), Jr. def. Sason Coker, Benjamin Russell (63-9), Jr. (dec. 3-0)