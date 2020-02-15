State wrestling: Ranburne’s biggest boys help Bulldogs challenge division’s biggest schools

HUNTSVILLE — Christian Smith had a favorite word for the historic day that was for him and his Ranburne teammates Saturday, at the state wrestling tournament.
“It’s just amazing, honestly,” he said with a grin as ubiquitous as his purple-dyed hair. “It’s the best feeling ever.”
Smith became the first state champion in the 10-year history of Ranburne’s program Saturday in the Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena. Two matches later, heavyweight Ben Buchanan became the second.
They finished off a three-day tournament that saw Ranburne, a Class 2A school, finish third in the 1A-5A division. State power Arab claimed its eighth state title with 189.6 points, and second-place Jasper took second with 115 … just 2.5 points more than Ranburne.
Arab and Jasper are 5A schools.
“This is the best day of my coach career, I can tell you that,” said Jay Harlan, Ranburne’s head coach who founded the school’s wrestling program 10 years ago. “I don’t know of any 2A schools around that has wrestling.
“These seniors started when they were in the seventh grade, and they took a beating for two or three years. They stuck together, and we knew we were going to be good this year.”
Ranburne’s finish against a field of 49, mostly higher-classified teams, backs up a seventh-place finish a year ago, behind five 5A teams and 4A St. James.
It wasn’t all Smith and Buchanan. Ranburne’s 10 winners or placers included Carson Hall, who took second in the 220-pound division.
The lists also featured Spencer Jordan (fifth in 160) and Jeremiah McCord (fifth in 182).
Headed into the championship finals, Ranburne stood within reach of second place.
“We would’ve had to pin out in all three, and we gave them a run,” Harlan said. “We put the scare in them. I’ll tell you that right now. …
“Everybody we brought with us contributed. It was a total team effort. To make a run like we did, that’s all them, their hard work and conditioning.”
Hall came the farthest from last year to this year. He and Buchanan wrestled off each week in practice, and Hall didn’t qualify for state last year.
“They worked each other this year, and they wouldn’t be where they are without each other,” Harlan said. “They were just battling it out. I’m so proud of them. I’m speechless.”
Smith placed third at state a year ago, falling to Corner’s Cole Fuller, who beat Hall in the 220 division Saturday.
Smith, who wrestled with a torn labrum in one hip this season, finished off a 35-0 season by taking an 11-2 major decision over Jasper’s Dashton Rush in the 195-pound class. This in his second season after transferring from Cleburne County High School.
“There were a couple of places I was thinking about moving, Leeds being one and Oxford being another one,” he said. “Ranburne, everybody was texting me, and it felt like home, so I went ahead and moved there.”
Buchanan, who came to Ranburne from Bowdon, Ga., pinned Jasper’s Brodie Vinson with 54 seconds left in the second period.
It all went into the brew that made 2A Ranburne the third-place finisher, behind two schools that will move up to 6A starting in the 2020-21 school year.
“Me, Christian and Carson and even the guys that were backups, they’re a big part of this team,” said Buchanan, his hair dyed white. “Coach Harlan has built such a great program.”