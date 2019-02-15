HUNTSVILLE -- Two-time defending Oxford remained in fourth place after the second day of the three-day Class 6A state wrestling tournament Friday.
Today, the consolation finals will kick off the action at 9:30 a.m., and the championship matches are set to start at 11:30 a.m., beginning with the 103-pound finals in all divisions. The state meet will conclude with the 285-pound weight classes.
Oxford has three wrestlers in individual finals, including Landon Burrage (126-pound division), Jakob Chisolm (145) and Reed Hill (152).
Benjamin Russell leads the 6A standings with 128 points, followed by McAdory (126), Wetumpka (124.5) and Oxford (110).
In Class 1A/5A, Moody leads with 132.5 points, followed by Arab (127), Scottsboro (115) and Alexandria (87.5) in fourth place. Raburne is in ninth place, while Weaver is 14th. Piedmont is 18th, County 19th, White Plains 28th and Wellborn 46th.
Alexandria senior Christian Knop of Alexandria will be wrestling in the Class 1A/5A 195-pound division finals today against Corner sophomore Cole Fuller (48-6). Knop is 70-0 this season and could become the first wrestler in AHSAA history to win four state titles with undefeated records. He has won 234 consecutive matches, the AHSAA state record.
The old record (201) was set by another Calhoun County wrestler, Mike Sutton of Weaver from 1999-2004. The national record for consecutive wins, according to the NFHS Record Book, is 260 by Hesperia (Minn.) wrestler Justin Zeerip from 2004-2008. Alex Tsirtsis of Griffin (Ind.) ranks second with 236. Knop’s total ranks him third.
McAdory's Steve Bell is 90-0 on the season, and he tied the AHSAA single-season state record for wins with his semifinal win Friday. The 132-pound wrestler could become the state’s all-time single season wins leader with a win in the finals today. Macon Edwards of Fultondale finished 90-0 in 2016 to set the mark, which ranks second nationally behind Colton Palmer’s 91-0 season in 2007 at Durham-Riverside (N.C.).
Championship pairings including local wrestlers:
Class 1A/5A finals
126 pounds: Jackson Howard, Saint James (41-2), Sr. vs. Fletcher Swindall, Alexandria, (62-1), Sr.
132 pounds: Cody Souder, Weaver (64-10), So. vs. Jaden New, Alexandria (65-2), Fr.
152 pounds: Rashad Clark, Moody (65-2), Sr. vs. Zachary Williamson, Cleburne County (44-3), Jr.
195 pounds: Cole Fuller, Corner (48-6) So. vs. Christian Knop, Alexandria (70-0), Sr.
Class 6A finals
126 pounds: Landon Burrage, Oxford (51-10), Sr. vs. Will Miller, Helena (49-6), So.
145 pounds: Desmond Pearson, Mae Jemison (38-2), Jr. vs. Jakob Chisolm, Oxford (58-4), So.
152 pounds: Reed Hill, Oxford (58-3), Jr. vs. Sason Coker, Benjamin Russell (63-8), Jr.