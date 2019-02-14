Two-time defending state champion Oxford had four wrestlers go unbeaten in Thursday's preliminary rounds of the three-day Class 6A state wrestling meet.
Landon Burrage won twice in the 126-pound division, while Wesley Slick did the same at 132 pounds. Jakob Chisolm (145) and Reed Hill (152) did the same. All four are still alive in the chase for individual championships.
In the team standings, Oxford's wrestlers have combined for 51 points, which is good for fourth place. Benjamin Russell (66) leads, followed by Wetumpka (63.5) and McAdory (55).
In Class 1A-5A, Moody (69 points) leads, while Alexandria (42.5) is sixth, Ranburn (41) is seventh, Weaver (36) is eighth. Cleburne County (22) is 15th and Piedmont (15) is 24th.
More preliminary rounds will take place Friday with championship rounds set for Saturday.
Weaver has three wrestlers still alive for individual titles: Travis Bellar (106), Cody Souder (132) and Sean Caleb Allison (220).
Alexandria's Christian Knop (195) is still unbeaten in his chance to finish his high school career undefeated. Teammates Jaden New (132) and Fletcher Swindall (126) remain in the championship bracket.
Cleburne County's Mathew Williamson (145) and Zachary Williamson (152) are still alive. Piedmont had Evan Cooper still in the 285-pound division. Ranburne's Christian Smith (195) and Ben Buchanan (220) remain in the title hunt.