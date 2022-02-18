State wrestling: Ohatchee leads entering final day of competition

HUNTSVILLE — Ohatchee heads into the final day of the state wrestling tournament leading the Class 1A-4A division.
The Indians came through Friday’s action with 78 points, leading defending champion Ashville (69), Weaver (62), Deshler (49) and Cleburne County (47) among the top five.
The state tournament is down to the consolation finals and championship finals, and Ohatchee has four wrestlers in championship finals: Malachi Goble (145 pounds), Matthew King (152), Troy Galloway (195) and Ethan Thrash (220).
Ashville also has four wrestlers in championship finals. Weaver has two plus three in consolation finals.
“It’s going to get really, really close,” Ohatchee coach Chris Findley said. “Weaver and Ashville both have a lot of points still available.
“We’ve set ourselves up to be able to finish it if we take care of business, but we still have a lot of work left.”
Consolation matches start Saturday at 9 a.m., and championship finals start at noon in Huntsville’s Von Braun Center.
Other championship finals in the 1A-4A division feature White Plains’ Gavin Kilgore facing off with Cleburne County’s Shamar Heard in 113, Cleburne County’s Austen Mayfield (120), Weaver’s Joshua Johannson (160), Weaver’s Devin Anderson (182) and Ranburne’s Carson Hall (285).
Ohatchee and Weaver entered the state tourney as north and south super sectional champions, respectively. Weaver was 1A-4A runner-up in 2021.
Alexandria stands at 13th in the 5A-6A division with 48 points, and Oxford is 30th with 14.
Alexandria’s Preston Jones (106) and Jaden New (152) made championship finals, and New is seeking his fifth state title.
CLASS 1A/4A CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES
106 Pounds: Zeke Dernlan, Bayshore Christian (32-3), Fr. vs. Adrian Waugh, New Hope (21-5), So.
113 Pounds: Shamar Heard, Cleburne County (39-2), Jr. vs. Gavin Kilgore, White Plains (18-2), So.
120 Pounds: Logan Hartson, Saint James (40-3), So. vs. Austen Mayfield, Cleburne County (46-7), Fr.
126 Pounds: Marcus Wright, Westminster Christian (16-1), Jr. vs. Gavin Monk, Montevallo (55-2), Jr.
132 Pounds: Jack Von Eschenbach, St. John Paul II Catholic (52-4), So. vs. Joseph Rodriguez, Montgomery Catholic (18-4), Jr.
138 Pounds: Tyler Ebner, Ashville (34-9), Fr. vs. David Herrick, Cherokee County (31-10), So.
145 Pounds: River Scruggs, American Christian (33-2), Sr. vs. Malachi Goble, Ohatchee (21-3), Sr.
152 Pounds: Matthew King, Ohatchee (24-2), Jr. vs. Brendan Steder, Westminster Christian (21-7), Sr.
160 Pounds: Joshua Johannson, Weaver (27-0), Jr. vs. Shawn Sponsler, Montgomery Catholic (22-6), Sr.
170 Pounds: Jonathan Foster, Dora (44-9), Jr. vs. Devon Jeffreys, Deshler (22-5), Jr.
182 Pounds: Devin Anderson, Weaver (45-0), Sr. vs. Dylan Harris, Ashville (34-3), Sr.
195 Pounds: Mason Ellis, Madison County (27-2), So. vs. Troy Galloway, Ohatchee (32-2), Sr.
220 Pounds: Layden Olson, Ashville (38-7), Jr. vs. Ethan Thrash, Ohatchee (18-3), Sr.
285 Pounds: Carson Hall, Ranburne (43-1), Jr. vs. Mason Wilson, Ashville (41-3), Jr.
CLASS 5A/6A CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES
106 Pounds: Caleb Wright, Mortimer Jordan (48-6), So. vs. Preston Jones, Alexandria (50-1), So.
113 Pounds: Brodie Christmas, Mortimer Jordan (48-4), So. vs. John Duncan, Pike Road (41-3), So.
120 Pounds: John Stewart, Scottsboro (36-4), 8th vs. Will Anderson, Athens (31-1), Fr.
126 Pounds: Hudson Waldrop, McAdory (87-4), Jr. vs. Clinton Stewart, Scottsboro (41-1), Sr.
132 Pounds: Lincoln Bryant, Hartselle (30-6), So. vs. Daishon Powe, Gardendale (49-0), So.
138 Pounds: Joe Galvan, Homewood (37-14), Sr. vs. Cory Land, Moody (55-0), Sr.
145 Pounds: Brady Campbell, Opelika (41-2), Fr. vs. Bryce Wanagat, Pelham (37-6), Sr.
152 Pounds: Cole Sykes, Shelby County (71-1), So. vs. Jaden New, Alexandria (56-0), Sr.
160 Pounds: Oliver Howard, Decatur (30-2), So. vs. Melton Powe, Gardendale (39-1), Sr.
170 Pounds: Aiden Knight, McAdory (79-3), Jr. vs. John McDonald, Moody (47-8), Sr.
182 Pounds: Kennedy Wyatt, Gardendale (52-2), Sr. vs. Caleb Roe, Arab (53-3), Sr.
195 Pounds: Jack Pritchard, Opelika (42-4), Sr. vs. Cole Carter, Jasper (65-2), So.
220 Pounds: Lake Gurley, Mortimer Jordan (51-8), Sr. vs. William Caneer, Buckhorn (38-0), Jr.
285 Pounds: Jayden Joseph, Northridge (41-2), Sr. vs. Jerrod Harden, Southside-Gadsden (40-5), Jr.
CLASS 7A CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES
106 Pounds: Thomas Giere, Thompson (34-0), Jr. vs. Stone Phillips, Vestavia Hills (24-4), 8th
113 Pounds: Yanik Simon, Huntsville (52-1), Fr. vs. Kiowa Vines, Thompson (52-9), Fr.
120 Pounds: Zachary McFarland, Enterprise (45-2), Sr. vs. Cory Jones, Thompson (37-11), Sr.
126 Pounds: Yanni Vines, Thompson (40-3), Sr. vs. Bradley Williams, Spain Park (39-9), 8th
132 Pounds: Austin Buird, Oak Mountain (46-5), Jr. vs. Nick Dempsey, Thompson (44-10), So.
138 Pounds: Jon Michael Turis, Grissom (35-1), Sr. vs. Cody Kirk, Enterprise (42-9), Fr.
145 Pounds: James Latona, Thompson (54-3), Sr. vs. Logan Reaves, Hewitt-Trussville (43-6), Sr.
152 Pounds: Lucas Reaves, Hewitt-Trussville (36-6), Sr. vs. Manny Marrero, Bob Jones (38-3), Sr.
160 Pounds: Harris Mitchell, Vestavia Hills (29-3), Jr. vs. Will Garrett, Thompson (38-9), Sr.
170 Pounds: John Edwards, Vestavia Hills (35-3), Sr. vs. Carson Freeman, Thompson (48-9) Jr.
182 Pounds: Jack Lamey, Jr., Hoover (41-6), Jr. vs. Evan Pippin, Bob Jones (52-4), Sr.
195 Pounds: Hunter Jones, Hewitt-Trussville (43-3), Jr. vs. Todd Whitmire, Huntsville (51-9), Jr.
220 Pounds: Andrew Sykes, Vestavia Hills (19-0), Jr. vs. Kyle Watson, Smiths Station (42-3), Sr.
285 Pounds: Steven Flagg, Smiths Station (51-2), Sr. vs. Nicolaus Rigdon, Oak Mountain (37-8), Sr.