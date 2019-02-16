HUNTSVILLE — Frank Hartzog gave his Alexandria senior wrestlers uniform leeway in for the state wrestling tournament. The coach let them choose singlets, and Christian Knop wore a red North Carolina State T-shirt until time to wrestle during Saturday’s finals.
The N.C. State signee had history to make before moving on to the next phase, however.
Knop pinned Corner’s Cole Fuller 3:21 into their Class 1A-5A 195-pound final Saturday in Huntsville’s Von Braun Center, clinching his fourth straight state title and unbeaten season. That set a state record to top his state-record winning streak, which reached 235 matches.
Knop was one of five individual champions, joining teammates Fletcher Swindall and Jaden New. Swindall won his first state title with a 7-0 decision over Saint James’ Jackson Howard in the 1A-5A 126-pound final. New won his second title in as many years, with a 15-3 major decision over Weaver’s Cody Souder in the 132 final.
Oxford’s Jakob Chisolm made it two titles in as many years with an 8-4 decision over Mae Jemison’s Desmond Pearson in the 6A 145 final, and teammate Reed Hill beat Benjamin Russell’s Sason Coker 3-0 on a move in the final seconds of their 152 match.
Alexandria also got a fifth-place finish from heavyweight Skylar Payne and finished fourth in the 1A-5A team standings with 106.5 points, 42 back of champion Moody.
“We went undefeated today, and that’s a pretty good feeling,” Hartzog said. “That’s a pretty good way to end a tournament.”
Oxford, winner of the past two 6A titles and past three 6A duals titles rolled up 122 points in 6A, 32 back of champion McAdory. Landon Burrage finished second in the 126 weight class, and Octavius Adair took third in 195.
Oxford lost key performers from its state championship teams, including Matt King and Clay Webb. Webb was a senior this year but signed with Georgia in football and enrolled early.
“It showed we had a lot of first year kids here. We had 10 here, and only five had been here before,” said first-year Oxford coach Kyle Routon, whose team won the North sectional.
Besides Souder’s second-place finish in 132, Weaver’s Caleb Allison finished third in 220, giving the senior a first, second and third at the state meet. He finished his varsity career at 324-34, the Calhoun County career wins leader.
Knop’s win streak and pursuit of the state record for consecutive unbeaten championship seasons was a major storyline head into the state tournament.
“It’s a great way to finish out high school,” he said. “I couldn’t think of any way better.
“I started out slow. Nerves were kind of getting to me on that last one, my last high school match. I didn’t want to be a Dan Gable.”
Gable was a two-time NCAA Division I champion and Olympic gold medalist who went 117-1 at Iowa State, losing his final college match.
Knop left the mat and made his way upstairs at the Von Braun Center. Once in the Alexandria cheering section, he posed for pictures with friends and put his N.C. State shirt back on.
“I kind of had to rep a little bit,” he said. “I think you should have confidence in where you’re from and where you’re going to be.”
As for others from the coverage are who walked away champions Saturday, a word:
JADEN NEW: New beat Souder 5-4 at the South sectional final, and New made it a more decisive victory on Saturday. Now that Knop has set a bar, New hopes to clear it. The freshman will have three more chances to added to his titles total.
“I’m trying to be the best at Alexandria High School,” he said. “I’m going to strive for five times.”
FLETCHER SWINDALL: After beating Howard Saturday, Swindall ran to the side of the competitive circle, hit his hands and knees and sobbed. Going back to eighth grade, his state finishes had been third, third, third and fifth.
Saturday, be broke through to the top of the medal podium.
“The past couple of years, I feel like I’ve always had a hump to get over in the semis,” he said. “I’ve gotten third a bunch.”
JAKOB CHISOLM: Chisolm got a surprise opponent in the finals after spending much of the week preparing for another wrestler, who was upset earlier in the bracket.
“It’s crazy,” Chisolm said. “When I was little, I used to dream about coming up here and beating guys like that and coming out here and proving a point that anybody can do it.
“When I was in seventh grade and just below varsity, I’d watch the finals and see all of those guys win and be successful. I always knew I was going to be up here some day with them, doing what they were doing and making history.”
REED HILL: Hill had the most dramatic final match of the coverage-area champions. It was scoreless going into an out-of-bounds restart. Hill had Coker in a tilt, a move Hill scored 200 points on during the season, before the action carried out of bounds.
The restart came 10 seconds left in the third period, and Routon could tell Hill was frustrated that the tilt didn’t work. Routon advised Hill to ride out the final 10 seconds and win in overtime, but opportunity presented itself.
“I think he tried to grab me, and I caught his hips and just held him on his back with my shoulder,” Hill said. “I was just holding him down. It wasn’t even really a move.”