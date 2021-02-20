State wrestling: Alexandria's New wins fourth straight title; Oxford's Hicks wins at 145 pounds

HUNTSVILLE — Jaden New has a number of state championships in his head, and count the fellow Alexandria great he wants to pass as his biggest fan.
With Christian Knop cheering and helping to coach his understudy, New became a four-time champion during Saturday's Class 5A-6A championship finals in the Von Braun Center.
New (17-0) pinned Buckhorn's Gabe Sweat in the 152-pound final, running New's consecutive victories streak to 114 and tying Knop's four state titles in orange and black.
New, a junior, needs one title to pass the record-setting Knop, who wrestles for the North Carolina State University.
"The whole goal from the beginning was to catch Christian and to beat him," New said. "He's at NC State. He's still the hammer.
"It's not just the state championships that I would like to surpass. He's there for a milestone, and I'm glad to have him there. No matter what, he's always grateful for me."
Knop still has the state-record winning streak of 235 matches, a record New likely won't catch.
"COVID put a dent in that," Alexandria coach Frank Hartzog said.
Knop finished his storied high school career during the 2019 state tournament. He became the face and anchor of a developing program during his climb to history with his record winning streak.
He's known New since New was little sees a lot to like in how New has progressed since joining the varsity program as a seventh-grader.
"He's awesome," Knop said. "It's his maturity and his composure. He used to get really angry and really upset. Now, he just kind of bites his tongue."
New's composure came in handy when Sweat wrapped an arm around his throat in Saturday's final, nearly rendering New unconscious.
"I got choked up and almost went out," he said. "He wrapped across my throat, and I guess the ref didn't see it. That's why I was tapping, trying to get out of it.
"Wrestling is tough. I've been through it all: black eyes, broken wrist. It's just another speed bump I had to get past, and it motivated me to finish the thing."
New wasn't Saturday's only winner from Calhoun County. Oxford’s Chase Hicks (39-2) came through a bracket that featured four state champions to win a 10-6 decision over Spanish Fort's Gabe Warren in the 145 final.
Oxford's Jakob Chisolm (25-1), Calhoun County's other finalist on the day, suffered his first loss of the season in a 12-8 decision against Pelham's Rafeal Hipolito in the 160 final.
Saturday's two state champions gave Calhoun County 10 for the 2020-21 season. The county produced eight champions in last week's 1A-4A tournament, held at Montgomery's Garrett Coliseum.
The county also had three runners-up over the two state tournaments.
Gardendale won the 5A-6A team state title with 189.5 points. Arab, coached by former Oxford coach Kyle Routon, took second at 178.5.
Oxford finished ninth place at 103, an unsatisfying result for first-year Oxford coach Rusty Mayfield.
"I believe we underachieved, just to be brutally honest," he said. "We had a lot of guys I thought would do a lot better. A lot of guys didn't score as many points as what I thought they should."
COVID-19 worries prompted the AHSAA to nix qualifying tournaments and settle for a 32-man bracket in each weight class. That reality helped to put four state champions in Hicks' bracket.
"When you have a 32-man bracket and combine 5A-6A, it's a testament to the caliber of wrestling that you get into," Mayfield said.
Alexandria was 16th at 73.5, and Lincoln finished 45th with 15 points.
Hartzog saw positives in a top-20 format in a year that saw the Alabama High School Athletic Association change the classification structure for wrestling. It was out with the old structure of 1A-5A, 6A and 7A and in with the new: 1A-4A, 5A-6A and 7A.
It meant that Alexandria, a 5A school, got paired with a lot of bigger schools.
"We're a small 5A, close to 4A," Hartzog said. "Ultimately, it's not the end of the world for us, but it is hard to compete when Gardendale's got three times as many kids as you. ...
"Jaden New's B-teamer, he's a stud. He's good because he has to compete with him if he ever hopes to get out of the room. Gardendale has that in every weight class."
What follows are results from Saturday's championship finals and consolation matches that involved coverage-area wrestlers.
This story will be updated with comments and video as the day moves along. Check back!
Championship finals
145 pounds
Chase Hicks (Oxford) def. Gabe Warren (Spanish Fort), dec. 10-6
Hicks said an early takedown set the tone.
"So far, I haven't been wrestling good, so my offense hasn't been there," he said. "When got the first takedown, that got me going.
"When was on bottom, he always wanted to roll. I was able to stay back and get a few cheap ones."
Hicks dropped from 152 to back to 145 this year, getting back into a class more suited to his true weight. It put him in a bracket with three other state champions at state, including Warren, his finals opponent.
It made his second state title "a lot tougher," Hicks said. "Four state champions in one weight class is a pretty stacked bracket."
Mayfield said Hicks was "pretty much flawless the whole match" against Warren.
152 pounds
Jaden New (Alexandria) def. Gabe Sweat (Buckhorn), fall 4:27
Hartzog said New's toughest matches in the run-up to a fourth state title were the quarterfinal and semifinal matches. New beat Oxford's Kendrick Young in the semifinals.
"Those matches were super tough, due to the seeding this year," Hartzog said. "Those could've been finals matches."
It all prepared New for what he faced in the final.
"I got a little nervous when the guy sunk both legs in, but he responded quickly," Hartzog said. "He needed that. I think it kind of fired him up a little bit."
160 pounds
Rafael Hipolito (Pelham) def. Jakob Chisolm (Oxford), dec. 12-8
Chisolm is a five-time finalist and two-time champion. That made it harder to see the way the senior's high school career ended.
"Jakob had a great tournament up until the very last match, and his last match wasn't all that bad of a match," Mayfield said. "It's just that the other kid scored a few more points. It was good wrestling.
"Unfortunately for him, he hadn't lost all year, and his only loss came in the state final."
Consolation matches
152 pounds (fifth place)
Arturo Rodriguez (Fort Payne) def. Kendrick Young (Oxford) by forfeit
220 pounds (fifth place)
Matt Brown (Elmore County) def. Caleb McCulley (Alexandria), fall 1:24.
285 pounds (fifth place)
Izziah Williams (Clay-Chalkville) def. Juddson Cromer (Alexandria), dec. 1-0