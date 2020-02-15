State wrestling: Alexandria’s New third-time champ; Oxford’s Hicks wins first

HUNTSVILLE — Alexandria’s Jaden New had to beat an old Calhoun County rival to become a three-time state wrestling champion.
Oxford’s Chase Hicks probably felt old after waiting out controversy before he could celebrate his first championship.
Both came out on top during Saturday’s championship finals in the Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena, emerging from an otherwise tough day and tournament for area teams and individuals.
Oxford finished third in Class 6A with 109.5 points, behind Gardendale (175.5) and Benjamin Russell (134.5). This came on a day in which reigning state champions Jakob Chisolm and Reed Hill lost their finals — Chisolm on a pin after leading McAdory’s Donald Phillips 10-2 in the third period of their 138-pound final, and Hill in overtime against Spanish Fort’s Jake Snow in the 160 class.
Alexandria finished fourth in 1A-5A at 88 points, behind Arab (189.6), Jasper (115) and Ranburne (112.5).
New was Alexandria’s lone wrestler in the championship finals and beat Weaver’s Cody Souder for the second year in a row. New finished off a 52-0 season with a 7-2 decision in the 145-pound class.
This came a week after New eked out a 5-4 decision against Souder in the South Super Sectional. New studied film of that match.
“I felt like I stopped all of the places that he was beating me at sectionals,” New said. “It felt a lot better.”
New, a sophomore, shrugged off his third state title and started looking toward preparation for the next.
“I’ve got two more,” he said. “I’m more worried about what I’m going to do this summer. If I would’ve lost that match, I mean, he’s one of my best friends, and that’s my teammate in the offseason, and we practice together all the time.”
Hicks scored a 1-0 decision over Gardendale’s Russ Boackle in the 6A, 152-pound final, but had to wait out discussion after the match. Boackle and his coaches wanted two points for a move just before the final seconds ticked off.
Coming out of a stoppage reset with three seconds left, Boackle rolled hard-right and over top of Hicks, but Hicks stayed on his left shoulder. Gardendale coach Ian Dunaway argued that Boackle deserved points, but match officials did not agree.
“He got a reversal there and was higher, but I still had control,” said Hicks, who won his first championship in his second finals attempt. “I didn’t think it was going to get overturned, so I was fine.
“He rolled, and I knew it was coming, because he hadn’t tried to stand up the whole match. I just tried to stop it.”
State wrestling
Local team results
Class 1A-5A
Ranburne (third, 112.5); Alexandria (fourth, 88); Weaver (11th, 49.5), Lincoln (13th, 44); Cleburne County (19th, 34); Saks (20th, 31); Piedmont (33rd, 16.5); Ohatchee (40th, 9); White Plains (42nd, 4); Pleasant Valley (T43rd, 3).
Class 6A
Oxford (third, 109.5).
Local placers
Class 1A-5A
106: Matthew Kenneway (Saks) sixth
113: Kaleb Matthews (Alexandria) third
120: Austin Creamer (Lincoln) sixth
132: Joshua Johannson (Weaver) third
138: Dazhoen Finley (Lincoln) fifth
145: Jaden New (Alexandria) first; Cody Souder (Weaver) second; Quin Cotton (Lincoln) sixth
152: Zachary Williamson (Cleburne County) fourth
160: Spencer Jordan (Ranburne) fifth
182: Jeremiah McCord (Ranburne) fifth
195: Christian Smith (Ranburne) first; Connor Hall (Alexandria) third
220: Carson Hall (Ranburne) second; Treveon Bolton (Saks) fifth
285: Ben Buchanan (Ranburne) first
Class 6A
138: Jakob Chisolm (Oxford) second
145: Kendrick Young (Oxford) sixth
152: Chase Hicks (Oxford) first
160: Reed Hill (Oxford) second
195: Chanceton Holifield (Oxford) fourth