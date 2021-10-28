STATE VOLLEYBALL: Donoho wins second state title in three years

BIRMINGHAM — Donoho earned a reputation for big rallies in the 2019 state volleyball final. The Falcons added another chapter Thursday, but with a vengeful twist.
Donoho rallied from behind in the second and third sets to beat Bayshore Christian 26-24, 25-15, 25-17 and win the Falcons' second state championship in three years and 12th overall in Birmingham's Bill Harris Arena.
Donoho (52-9) avenged a loss to Bayshore in the 2020 state final, after which Bayshore coach David Omtvedt and then-senior MVP Cassidy Granger made comments that stoked the Falcons forward. They said the knew themselves to be the stronger and more fundamental team.
"This summer, we took it to heart," fourth-year Donoho coach Jamie Clendenin said. "That was something I drilled i their heads.
"Guys, look, you didn't win that, obviously, because we're not fundamentally sound enough, at least that's what they think. So I said, 'When we get in this game, I want you to go out and prove how fundamentally sounds that you are and get after it.'"
Donoho got after it Thursday to complete a Birmingham sweep, not losing a set in quarterfinal and semifinal final victories over Kinston and Lindsay Lane, respectively, Wednesday and sweeping Bayshore (24-25).
The Falcons got after it most when behind. They trailed briefly in all three sets Thursday.
Most notably, Donoho scored 12 of the last 13 points in the second set after falling behind 14-13.
Clendenin was surprised to learn his team went on a 12-1 run.
"I was just concentrating on the way they were playing and how much they were fighting for each other," he said.
When Donoho trailed briefly in the first set, Clendenin calmed them by reminding them that good teams earn their points, and what Donoho worked for all summer would "take shape."
Senior hitter Maggie Wakefield said the Falcons drew upon their 2019 experience. Down 2-1 in the match and 24-18 in the fourth set against Westminster-Oak Mountain, and with AHSAA officials setting up for the trophy presentation behind them, the Falcons rallied to win the set 28-26.
They also scored the first seven points of the fifth set, completing am 18-2 run before going on to win the program's first state title since 2012.
"We all know what it's like to fight back," Wakefield said. "So, I think in that situation, thanks to our experience, we all sat together, and we said, 'You know what? We're going to take it one play at a time, and we're going to fight back from it.'"
The Falcons overcame a 9-4 deficit in the third set.
"I think it had a lot of it had to do with determination," freshman setter Sam Wakefield said. "We didn't really focus on what was on their side. We just did all that we could and let them mess up."
Donoho got it done with an MVP performance from junior hitter Lily Grace Draper, who finished with 12 kills Thursday and 42 for the tournament. She also had 14 of Donoho's 70 digs.
Maggie Wakefield added eight kills and 11 digs, Sam Wakefield 29 assists and 17 digs and Estella Connell four kills and a team-high six blocks. All made the all-tournament team.
Donoho also got 18 digs from libero Naira Rehman, but an 8-0 edge in blocks proved to be a key.
"We had a game plan, and the blocking was probably the best it's ever been," Clendenin said.
This story will be updated.