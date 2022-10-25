State volleyball: Donoho, PV to clash in second ever all-Calhoun County final

BIRMINGHAM — There was a Calhoun County volleyball final this season, like every season, and there’ll be another Calhoun County final.
This time, it’s for a state championship.
Area rivals Donoho and Pleasant Valley emerged from Tuesday’s Class 2A quarterfinals and semifinals in Birmingham CrossPlex and will face off for the sixth time this season Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. in Bill Harris Arena.
Donoho, the 1A state champion two of the past three years and runner up in 2000, seeks its 13th state title. Pleasant Valley seeks its sixth while making its first state-final appearance since 2011.
The Donoho-Pleasant Valley clash will mark the second time in AHSAA volleyball history and the first since Saks and Jacksonville in 2006 that two teams from Calhoun County played in the state final.
“I love that it’s them,” 17th-year Pleasant Valley head coach and 1999 graduate Dana Bryant said. “They are a good, quality team. They are a phenomenal team. I love their coach, and I wouldn’t want to be in the final with anybody else.
“I think it’s awesome, too, that two Calhoun County teams are in the final.
First-year Donoho coach Anna Taylor, a 2001 Jacksonville graduate, described her team as “shocked” at the all-Calhoun County final. Donoho had played Bayshore in the state final each of the past two years, finishing as 1A runner up in 2020 and champion in 2021.
“The girls, that’s who they thought they were going to meet all year,” Taylor said. “All year, they thought they were going to meet Bayshore from the south.”
Her Calhoun County roots add to a sense of pride in the looming Calhoun County final.
“Those have happened in quarterfinals and semifinals as long as I can remember, but for it to be in the finals?” she said. “That’s huge, especially huge for Calhoun County.”
The road to this point for both teams has been a winding one.
A year ago, Donoho was a Class 1A program. The Falcons’ success triggered their move up to 2A based on the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s 5-year-old competitive balance rule for private schools.
Private schools earn points for accomplishments like state championships and finals appearances and move up if they hit a points threshold over a two-year classification cycle.
Pleasant Valley, a public school, had been a Class 3A school since 2013 but has long teetered on the 2A/3A threshold, in terms of average daily enrollment. The Raiders moved down to 2A for the current two-year cycle, which started with the 2022-23 school year.
To reach the state final, Pleasant Valley (35-15) beat Tuscaloosa County 25-9, 25-14, 25-20 in Tuesday’s quarterfinals then Bayshore Christian 25-21, 25-17, 25-14 in the semifinals. The Raiders did it without outside hitter Ellie Patterson, who was out with an illness and is questionable for the final.
Bryant choked back emotions when sizing up her team’s accomplishment against expectations.
“These girls, the youngest team I’ve ever had, and too many times people give us that stupid guitar and say, ‘Well, it’ll just be a rebuilding year, I guess,’ or, ‘It’s going to struggle this year,’” Bryant said. “Those girls, they took it as a challenge. I took it as a challenge, and those girls rose to the challenge.”
Donoho beat Washington County 25-13, 25-20, 22-25, 25-14 on Tuesday then swept G.W. Long 25-17, 25-7, 25-19.
Donoho returns to the finals with what’s left after six seniors, including standouts like outside hitter Maggie Wakefield and libero Naira Rehman and outside hitter Mercy Mangum.
There was also the coaching change, with Jamie Clendenin moving on to Sylacauga and turning the reins over to Taylor.
“It’s extremely exciting just to see the potential from the beginning of the year and what I saw in them when I took this job,” Taylor said. “To see it really come to fruition, to be playing in the state final, it’s just surreal.”
Donoho is 4-1 against Pleasant Valley this season. The Raiders won in the final of a tournament at Fort Payne, but Donoho swept both area matches, the area final and the North Regional final.
Bryant said the key for Pleasant Valley is simple … stop Donoho outside hitter Lily Grace Draper, who was most valuable player of the 2021 Class 1A final.
“We’ve got to shut Draper down,” Bryant said. “That’s it. She’s their lead dog over there.”
Draper said the key for the Falcons comes from within.
“Really, just high energy has been our key all year,” she said. “Sometimes, we get low, and it really shows in the game. Lately, we’ve been having really high energy, and it’s been working for us.”
Pleasant Valley middle hitter Lily Henry sees that much in common between the two teams.
“We’ve worked so hard this season, and we have this mindset that our will has to be greater than our skill,” she said. ”I feel like we pulled that off, and I’m very proud of each and every player on our team.”
In other Elite Eight brackets, Spring Garden reached the 1A semifinals, beating Peasant Home 25-8, 25-18, 25-15 and falling to Addison 19-25, 18-25, 13-25.
The Panthers finished 40-15 with a team that included eight sophomores.
Oxford (24-22) and Ohatchee (43-10) begin play today, with Ohatchee taking on Opp in the Class 3A bracket at 9 a.m. and Oxford facing Spanish Fort in the Class 6A bracket at 10:30 a.m.
Top performers on the day for Donoho, Pleasant Valley and Spring Garden:
Donoho
—Lily Grace Draper: 27 kills, three assists, two aces, 27 digs.
—Ansley Simmons: 11 kills, nine digs, four blocks.
—Estella Connell: 11 kills, three digs, nine blocks.
—Ryals Jones: three kills, one dig, six blocks.
—Mary Marshall Perry: 15 kills, three aces, 19 digs.
—Samantha Wakefield: three kills, 61 assists, one ace, 13 digs.
—Sarah Waggoner: two assists, three aces, 19 digs.
—Hannah Sprayberry: five aces, 15 digs.
—Katie Williamon: 19 digs.
Pleasant Valley
—Lily Henry: 25 kills, six blocks, 17 digs, two aces.
—Allie Bryant: 29 kills, two blocks, 31 digs, five assists, three aces.
—Maddie Schwabe: five kills, two blocks, 21 digs, 24 assists, two aces.
—Ella Parris: five kills, three blocks, 14 digs.
—Madi Hay: 16 digs, three assists.
Spring Garden
—Ace Austin: 28 kills, six assists, two blocks, eight digs.
—Chloe Rule: 16 kills, two blocks.
—Avery Steward: 44 assists.
—Layla Ingram: five assists, nine digs.